Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.10% and is also Expected to Reach USD 3.98 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis for Neurovascular Devices market, the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, rising demands for minimally-invasive procedures are some of the key factors, which are expected to increase the overall demand for Neurovascular Devices, thus driving the growth of the Neurovascular Devices market.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Neurovascular Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Neurovascular Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Neurovascular Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Neurovascular Devices Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Neurovascular Devices Market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Neurovascular Devices Market during the forecast period. Major pharma players working proactively in the Neurovascular Devices Market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Kaneka Corp., and others.

and others. DelveInsight estimates that the Global Neurovascular Devices/ Interventional Neurology Market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2020 , growing at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 3.98 billion .

in , growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach . On April 21, 2021 , Medtronic had received the FDA approval for Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology.

had received the FDA approval for with Shield Technology. On January 07, 2019 , Terumo Corporation had announced that FDA had granted the Premarket Approval for the novel Intrasaccular Aneurysm Treatment Device for the treatment of intracranial wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms.

Neurovascular Devices Overview

Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology devices are devices that comprise coils, stents, clot-retrieving devices and other devices for the treatment of neurovascular disorders such as brain aneurysms and neurovascular thrombectomy. Clot retrieval devices, suction and aspiration devices are used in the removal of blood clots from the arteries and veins of the brain that can also lead to stroke. Neurovascular devices are used for the treatment of disorders that are associated with the blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood to the brain region.

Neurovascular Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Neurovascular Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination in North America is observed majorly due to the growing cases of neurological disorders in the United States that require treatment through Neurovascular Devices.

Owing to the growing patient population suffering from chronic neurological disorders and the launch and approval of embolization devices in various countries, there is an anticipated growth boost for the Neurovascular Devices market. For instance, on April 14, 2020, Keystone Heart Ltd. had announced that their cerebral embolic protection device, named TRIGUARD 3 had been granted the CE Mark approval. Also, on October 21, 2019, Shape Memory Medical had announced that they had received CE Mark approval for the Trellix embolic coil system.

On May 07, 2019, Rapid Medical had announced the Food and Drug Administration approval of the novel Temporary Aneurysm Embolization Assist Device, Comaneci, a new category of temporary coil embolization assists devices.

Neurovascular Devices Market Drivers and Barriers

An increase in the prevalence rate of brain aneurysms suffering population, market development related to products and expansions, and the launch as well as approval of new innovative devices will lead to an increased demand for embolization devices, further leading to an increase in the Neurovascular Devices market growth. Apart from that rising incidence of hypertension across the globe leading to brain aneurysms may also lead to significant growth of the Neurovascular Devices market.

The demand for Neurovascular Devices is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delay in elective surgeries. Undiagnosed and unreported brain aneurysm cases also act as setbacks for the Neurovascular Devices market.

Scope of the Neurovascular Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Kaneka Corp.

Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling devices

Embolic Coils



Flow Diversion Devices



Liquid Embolic Agents



Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty and Stenting System

Embolic Protection Systems



Carotid Artery Stents



Neurothrombectomy Devices

Clot Retrievers



Suction devices



Vascular Snare



Support Devices

Micro Catheters



Micro Guidewires

By Application

Stroke

Cerebral Aneurysm

Carotid artery Stents

Other Diseases

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Report Introduction 2 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Key factors analysis 5 Neurovascular Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neurovascular Devices Market 7 Neurovascular Devices Market Layout 8 Neurovascular Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Johnson & Johnson 9.2 Medtronic 9.3 Stryker 9.4 Terumo Corporation 9.5 Penumbra, Inc. 9.6 Microport Scientific Corporation 9.7 Kaneka Corporation 9.8 Integer Holdings Corporation 9.9 phenox GmbH 9.10 Perflow Medical Ltd. 9.11 Balt 9.12 Rapid Medical 9.13 ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. 9.14 Acandis GmbH 9.15 Cerus Endovascular Inc. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

