Neurovia AI Highlights NeuroStream™ Technology for Trusted Visual Intelligence Infrastructure at UAE Government Cybersecurity Summit

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Neurovia AI, officially participated in The 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit as an Official Government AI Cybersecurity Partner, showcasing the latest technological capabilities of its core architecture, NeuroStream™. Chief Technology Officer Mansoor Ali Khan delivered a keynote address titled "Building Trusted Visual Intelligence Infrastructure for the AI Era," outlining the underlying data transformation required for the large-scale deployment of Physical AI.

Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI

The summit convened UAE government leaders, regulators, global cybersecurity experts, and technology innovators to share insights, present strategies, and promote secure digital growth. During the event, Neurovia AI's NeuroStream™ visual data infrastructure platform garnered attention for its data reconstruction and highly efficient lossless compression capabilities under real-world operational loads.

On-site testing data demonstrated that the platform successfully compressed a 12.15GB, 4K 60fps original video asset to 421MB, achieving a 96.37% reduction in storage space while maintaining visually lossless quality. The results demonstrate that the compressed data retains the visual and structural characteristics required for downstream machine vision and AI processing. This capability can substantially reduce infrastructure costs across computing, energy consumption, network bandwidth, and content delivery network (CDN) operations, helping lower the environmental footprint of large-scale AI deployments. The technical architecture is currently being evaluated by government agencies and enterprise clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

In his keynote, Mr. Khan noted that the next decade of the artificial intelligence industry will be driven by underlying infrastructure and data evolution. To address the storage expansion, network transmission costs, and systemic security challenges caused by the exponential growth of video data, the NeuroStream™ architecture establishes a multi-layered defense matrix directly at the data source. This foundational design ensures the closed-loop circulation of critical national sensitive data within enterprise firewalls, providing solid technical support for localized data management and control while driving the transition of visual data architectures from human viewing to machine understanding.

The summit further clarified Neurovia AI's positioning as the core foundational layer within Robo.ai's global strategy. The company is accelerating the commercial delivery of this technology across high-concurrency enterprise scenarios, including safety and security, autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, laying a solid foundation for the efficient perception and coordination of global smart machine networks.

About The 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit

As digital transformation accelerates across the UAE's government and public sector, cybersecurity remains a top national priority. With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated—from AI-powered attacks to critical infrastructure vulnerabilities—the need for collaboration, innovation, and resilience has never been greater. The 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit will bring together UAE government leaders, regulators, global cybersecurity experts, and technology innovators to share insights, showcase strategies, and drive secure digital growth.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI (www.neuroviaai.ae), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), is an AI infrastructure and visual data technology company focused on transforming how visual information is stored, managed, and utilized in the AI era. Guided by its mission to "Unload the data burden, unlock AI power," the company leverages its proprietary NeuroStream™ platform to deliver next-generation visual data infrastructure solutions that address the explosive growth of video data and the increasing demands of AI workloads. Neurovia AI's technologies support critical sectors including safety and security, autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a trusted foundation for machine perception, intelligent automation, and large-scale AI deployment.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company focused on developing an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Through the systematic integration of AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets, the company builds a unified AI operating system and an empowered ecosystem, delivering hardware-software integrated infrastructure solutions for global government and enterprise clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations; for detailed information, please refer to the relevant disclosure documents filed by Robo.ai Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.roboai.io

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.; Neurovia AI