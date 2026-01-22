Neusoft and Cerence AI Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Deliver an AI-Powered Automotive Cockpit Platform

SHENYANG, China, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Corporation, an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company, and Cerence AI, a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the cutting–edge field of large language model-based voice AI. Through joint innovation and ecosystem integration, the two companies will work together to deliver pre–integrated, scenario–driven, intelligent interaction solutions for automotive partners worldwide.

As automotive technology continues to evolve toward greater intelligence and more natural engagement, user expectations for in–cabin interaction are rising. Drivers and passengers now seek more than basic voice responses—they want a companion that understands natural language, communicates smoothly, and resonates emotionally. The partnership between Neusoft and Cerence AI is designed to meet this rising demand, establishing humanlike intelligent interaction as the new standard for smart vehicles.

Through this collaboration, Neusoft will leverage its advanced intelligent cockpit software platform (NAGIC) as the core foundation, deeply integrating Cerence AI's expertise in conversational AI, generative AI, and large language models. Together, the companies will explore innovative applications of intelligent voice interaction.

By combining Neusoft's extensive global product development and delivery network with Cerence AI's technological strengths and leadership in automotive, the two companies will jointly expand into global target markets.

Looking ahead, Neusoft will continue to uphold its philosophy of "open collaboration and shared ecosystem success", working closely with more leading technology partners amid the accelerating trends of automotive intelligence and AI. Together, Neusoft and Cerence AI aim to help automakers break through market challenges and deliver safer, more natural and intelligent mobility experiences to users around the world.

About Neusoft Corporation

Neusoft Corporation (SSE: 600718) is an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company for the global market. Founded in 1991, Neusoft is the first listed software company in China. With insights into the latest market trends, Neusoft has always been exploring software technology innovation and applications, to help global customers achieve digital and intelligent transformation. Neusoft's business focuses on the fields of intelligent vehicle connectivity, healthcare, smart city, enterprise digital transformation, digital services, as well as global software business. In the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity, Neusoft has more than 30 years of R&D experience in automotive software, and has participated in formulating over 60 national/international industry standards and established a global product R&D and delivery network centered in China, Germany, USA, Japan and Malaysia. Neusoft's automotive products have been applied to 1800+ vehicle models, across 130+ countries and regions, for 50+ OEMs. For more information, visit www.neusoft.com

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation