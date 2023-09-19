Neusoft Holds the Top Market Share of Medical Imaging Information System in China

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, IDC released the report "China's Medical Imaging Information System Market Share in 2022", in which Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718) held the top market share in this sector due to its profound understanding of the market, continuous technological innovation, and robust service capabilities.

For years, Neusoft has been actively engaged in the medical imaging information system sector, and providing higher quality, smarter, and more accessible medical environment for doctors and patients. With PACS/RIS product capabilities as the core, Neusoft has further developed the smart medical imaging solutions. By adhering to standard examination processes within medical institutions, Neusoft aims to enhance patient satisfaction, assist doctors in accurate diagnosis, and improve hospital management, thus contributing to the overall information-based development of hospitals' imaging business.

Neusoft's PACS/RIS system complies with DICOM, HL7 standards and IHE specifications. It leverages the emerging technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence and big data to provide services to various departments within medical institutions, to meet the needs of hospital administrators, doctors and patients.

