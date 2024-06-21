Neusoft Invited to Deliver Keynote Speech at AEK 2024

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 28th International Automobil-Elektronik Kongress (AEK) 2024, Dr. Angela Wang, Senior Vice President & Chief Investment Officer of Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE: 600718) and Chairman & President of Neusoft Europe, was invited to deliver a keynote speech on the topic of "Build New Ecosystem with China Market to Win in the Era of Software-Defined Vehicle", contributing a meaningful perspective from China to the discussions at the conference. She shared her insights on China's market trends and innovation dynamics, opportunities of global collaborations, and how Chinese technology partners support global automakers to innovate.

As a pinnacle gathering for automotive electronics professionals worldwide, the Automobil-Elektronik Kongress brings together over 600 industry experts, researchers, and innovators to discuss the latest advancements and future trends in automotive electronics.

In her speech, Dr. Angela Wang said, "Today, SDV is entering the deep water area, and we are facing unprecedented multi-dimensional challenges. Automakers are trying to build diverse collaboration and dynamic ecosystems with various technology partners. As an emerging player, China is attracting increasing global attention. Driven by Chinese consumers' strong enthusiasm and preferences for electric and intelligent features of cars, China not only became the largest consumer market for intelligent cars, but also serves as a new test base for technological innovation and experience, and such dynamics brought severe competition in the aspects of innovation, speed and cost. Chinese technology partners who survive in the competition have experienced large amount of meaningful trial and error, and have fast speed, flexible business models, deep capability reserves and hardworking teams. Looking into the future, despite the differences between regional markets, global collaboration must be a major trend. By integration of their different DNA and respective advantages, China technology partners can work together with global automakers to help them achieve swift time to market, innovation dynamics, SDV-ready talents, ecosystem resources, flexibility and resilience."

Neusoft is an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company for global market. In the field of automotive, Neusoft is committed to be the software innovation partner for global automakers in the era of SDV. Neusoft has more than 30 years of R&D experience in automotive software, and established a global product R&D and delivery network centered in China, Germany, US, Japan and Malaysia, with 6,000+ automotive software engineers. Neusoft's automotive products have been applied to 220+ car models, across 100+ countries, for 50+ OEMs. In the future, Neusoft will continue to empower global automakers with continuous innovation, collaborate with stakeholders in the ecosystem, to promote the transformation of the auto industry, and bring more fantastic experiences for global consumers.

