Neusoft Reach Releases Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) Products at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 officially kicked off in Las Vegas on Jan 8th, 2019. CES is a global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. ("Neusoft Reach"), a subsidiary company of Neusoft Corporation (SSE: 600718) that provides platforms and key technologies for next generation vehicles, is showcasing its latest technologies and products in the fields of smart connectivity, autonomous driving, car sharing and electrification. Today, Neusoft Reach has released three new products at the show, including V-NeX, ADAS/ADS domain controller, and NeuSAR.

V-NeX – Extended Intelligent Connectivity

The V-NeX, released jointly with the leading commercial vehicle company Foton, is the first automotive-grade V2X terminal launched internationally in China. It is based on Neusoft proprietary VeTalk software platform, and is AUTOSAR Adaptive capable and future feature extensions enabled, while satisfying requirements of real time, high computing capacity and high communication bandwidth. V-NeX has the product key technology, 46 domestic and international patents, and fully supports China, EU, US and Japan standards. It provides more than 30 applications of V2V, V2I and V2P in three categories of driving safety, driving efficiency and information service. Neusoft Reach participated and finished the first "Three Layers" Interoperability V2X Application Demonstration in Nov. 2018, realizing the world's first cross-communication module, cross-terminal, and cross-vehicle interconnection.

ADAS/ADS – Integration of Mass Production and Future Technology

Neusoft Reach's ADAS/ADS Domain controller in collaboration with Xilinx, provides autonomous-driving and automated parking features up to L3, which is a Gen III ADAS/ADS product of Neusoft Reach. The product conforms to the regulation of commercial vehicles in China and meets the requirements of C-NCAP, and it also considers the requirements in Euro-NCAP 2025 roadmap. The product is based on Xilinx MPSOC automotive grade platform, powerful and low power consumption, and provides abundant interfaces to connect other components in the vehicle. The domain controller applies AUTOSAR compliant open architecture, with consideration of functional safety and cyber security. The domain controller comes with an SDK and computing resources that enable OEMs to develop their own applications.

Except for ADAS/ADS domain controller, Neusoft Reach also released software upgrades of Gen II ADAS products, in which fusion algorithms of deep learning with classic imaging processes are applied. X-Cube is a multi-function camera, provides up to 10 ADAS features, and supports complicated traffic scenarios such as cut-in, cut-out, and crossing, even while driving in an urban area. M-Box is a multi-function controller, provides up to more than 15 ADAS. Its features include forward camera and radar based ADAS, surround view camera based ADAS, parking systems, and driver monitoring systems. Both X-Cube and M-Box can be used for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

NeuSAR – Basic Software Platform for Next Generation ICV

NeuSAR is the operating system software platform independently developed by Neusoft Reach for intelligent connected vehicles. Based on AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform, NeuSAR consists of basic software modules and development tools suite to build the E/E architecture for next generation automobiles. NeuSAR is designed for high performance and high bandwidth communication ECUs, such as Level 3+ (SAE) domain controller, vehicle central computing unit and V2X. NeuSAR supports POXIS operating system, service discovery based communication mechanism, dynamic application deployment for vehicle control system, and OTA update. NeuSAR has comprehensive safety and security mechanisms to ensure the vehicle safety and reliability. NeuSAR provides developers with a complete set of tools conformant to AUTOSAR development methodology to accelerate development efficiency and lower skill barriers. NeuSAR's flexible licensing model can meet the customers' demand of individual ADS researchers, OEM and Tier-1 suppliers.

With the rapid development of mobility, artificial intelligence and new energy technologies, the automotive industry will be more open and develop in the trends of connectivity, intelligence, and electrification. Neusoft Reach is showcasing its latest technologies and products at CES to demonstrate its capabilities, and the products' release has revealed its strong strength in ICV. Neusoft Reach is committed to supporting Better Drive Better Life possibilities for its OEM customers in the development of intelligent connectivity vehicle.

About Neusoft Reach

Neusoft Reach is an innovation-driven hi-tech company focused on smart connectivity, autonomous driving, car sharing, and electrification, and providing the latest automotive products, platforms and key technologies for the next generation vehicles. Neusoft Reach is committed to be recognized as a reliable system and intelligent connectivity solutions provider while becoming a world leading mobility service provider with integrated technologies and resources. For more details, please visit: www.reachauto.com.

