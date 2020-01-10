Neusoft Showcases Next-generation Intelligent Vehicle Connectivity Products at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 was officially kicked off in Las Vegas, the United States. Neusoft Corporation ("Neusoft", SSE: 600718), a leading IT solution and service provider from China, together with Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. ("Neusoft Reach"), once again participate in the event and showcase the next-generation intelligent vehicle connectivity products to the global automakers and audiences, which demonstrates their determination to further accelerating the development of smart connectivity, autonomous driving, car sharing and electrification.

At the CES, the products showcased by Neusoft mainly include intelligent cockpit system, 5G-based V2X T-Box, automatic C-V2X consistency testing platform, and the latest developed AR navigation product. In addition, Neusoft's global navigation product OneCoreGo® and high-precision positioning products PCU are also showed up at the event.

Neusoft Reach, a subsidiary company of Neusoft Corporation that focusing on software, smart device, platforms and digital mobility solution for next generation vehicles, is showcasing its latest new products, including NeuSAR 2.0–an AutoSAR compliance basic software platform for autonomous driving vehicles and EVs, multiple new ADAS/ADS products with multi-function domain controller, DMS for L2+/L3 automated driving systems, high precision positioning controller, and new all-in-one smart camera, etc.

With nearly 30 years' experience in the automotive sector, Neusoft is committed to provide comprehensive solutions, products and services for customers, such as in-vehicle infotainment system, intelligent connectivity, new energy vehicles, autonomous driving and car sharing mobility. Among them, its in-vehicle infotainment systems cover more than 60 countries and are running in many top automobile brands worldwide.

At this year's CES, along with the intelligent vehicle connectivity products, Neusoft also demonstrates its IT services capabilities for the global market. Focusing on customer value, Neusoft combines insights from multi-industries with three-decade extensive delivery experience, to help customers accelerate product innovation, empower digital transformation, to achieve business growth.

About Neusoft

Founded in 1991, Neusoft is the first listed software company in China, and it has been committed to creating better life and promoting social development by leveraging software innovation. Focusing on software technology, Neusoft's businesses cover the fields of smart city, healthcare, intelligent vehicles connectivity, software product and service. Today, Neusoft has nearly 20,000 employees worldwide, and has established a R&D, sales and service network covering more than 60 cities in China, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Europe and other countries. For more information, please visit: www.neusoft.com

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation

