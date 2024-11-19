Neutrinos Launches Intelligent Automation Marketplace for Insurance

New marketplace offers insurance enterprises access to an ever-expanding library of pre-built solutions on the Neutrinos platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a leading technology company that powers intelligent automation for enterprises, today unveiled the new Neutrinos Marketplace, designed to jumpstart automation journeys across the entire insurance value chain.

Unlocking Insurance Processes, Experiences, and Data

Neutrinos has been applying Intelligent Automation in unique ways for many years and the marketplace further enables its customers with 70+ accelerators, components, integration connectors, and extensions, purpose-built for the insurance industry.

Along with the Neutrinos' Intelligent Automation platform, the marketplace fast-tracks insurers adoption of new capabilities across underwriting, claims processing, distribution, and customer engagement. The Neutrinos Marketplace provides access to a comprehensive catalog of solutions across:

Accelerators: Providing a robust foundation for business processes and subprocesses.

Components : Components ranging from domain, solution, or technology that serve as starting points for configuring or building automations across domain, solution or technology.

Connectors: Enabling interoperability with external systems, platforms, APIs, and files for various business events, data, and technical needs.

Extensions: Enhancing the platform to enable scale, performance and richness in Intelligent Automation capabilities.

"We are excited about the marketplace because it helps our customers achieve business value faster and frees their teams' bandwidth," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Chief Technology Officer of Neutrinos. "For years we've helped insurance enterprises maximize the value of our platform to improve productivity, decision-making, customer experience, and now to embed AI across the value-chain."

To learn more, visit https://marketplace.neutrinos.com/

About Neutrinos: Neutrinos is a technology company that automates business processes for insurance enterprises. The Neutrinos AI-infused intelligent automation platform includes everything needed to design, automate, and optimize complex processes end to end. Our holistic insurance expertise, intelligent automation platform, and pre-built accelerators, help leading insurers accelerate their enterprise reinvention across underwriting, claims, and distribution – resulting in faster growth and superior omni-channel experiences. To learn more go to www.neutrinos.com

