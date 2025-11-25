Neutrinos Launches Venture Studio and 'Reimagining Risk' Global Startup Challenge at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

A corporate venture studio to co-create AI-native BFSI innovations; inaugural challenge invites entrepreneurs to reimagine risk assessment and management.

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a leader in AI-native intelligent automation for insurers and financial services, announced the launch of the Neutrinos Venture Studio at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. The studio was introduced in the presence of Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Dr. Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore and Member, Karnataka Start-up Vision Group.

The Neutrinos Venture Studio is a dedicated initiative for building and scaling new BFSI ventures. It combines access to the Neutrinos full stack AI platform with domain expertise, enterprise readiness, and a global partner network to help founders bring ideas to market faster. It provides discovery support, rapid validation, co-development, and access to partners across India, Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Alongside the Neutrinos Venture Studio launch, Neutrinos introduced 'Reimagining Risk', a global startup challenge in partnership with TiE Bangalore and TiE New Jersey, inviting startups, entrepreneurs, and students to build breakthrough solutions that transform how risk is assessed, priced, and managed for consumers primarily in emerging markets. Winners will receive cash prizes, extended mentorship, access to the Neutrinos full stack AI platform, introductions to enterprise partners and VC networks, and workspace at the Neutrinos Bengaluru office.

The Venture Studio model offers:

Co-created BFSI ventures shaped through discovery sessions, validation sprints, and rapid co-development.

Enterprise-ready foundations that include security, compliance, integration, scalability, and defined SLAs.

Access to partners, pilots, roadmap influence, advisory opportunities, and VC and enterprise networks across global markets.

Accelerated time-to-market with MVPs in 3 to 6 weeks, pilots in 6 to 12 weeks, and scaled adoption in under 18 weeks.

A focus on impact-led innovation across financial inclusion, microfinance, parametric risk, and emerging markets.

"With the Venture Studio, we are building the engine that will power the next decade of financial innovation. We are creating the infrastructure, global partnerships, and acceleration model to solve the toughest problems and move financial services and insurance industries forward," said Samik Ghosh, CEO, Neutrinos.

"This partnership with Neutrinos Venture Studio channels entrepreneurial energy toward solving real-world financial services challenges," said Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore. "By combining TiE's mentorship ecosystem with Neutrinos' platform and enterprise access, we're creating a launchpad for innovations."

The 'Reimagining Risk' challenge focuses on five priority areas. These include climate and parametric risk such as climate-linked products and agricultural protection; financial inclusion models that improve access through microinsurance, alternative credit scoring, and last-mile distribution; AI-native risk intelligence for real-time underwriting, fraud detection, and automated damage assessment; embedded insurance opportunities that enable on-demand and contextual coverage across digital ecosystems; and cyber and digital risk solutions tailored for SMEs and privacy-preserving risk assessment.

Competition Structure:

Phase 1: Submission of abstract note + 3-minute pitch video by January 5th, 2026.

Phase 2: Top 20 teams join a mentorship bootcamp on Agentic AI, the Neutrinos platform, and BFSI innovation.

Phase 3: Top 10 pitch live at the grand finale on February 10, 2026.

Register for the challenge here.

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is a leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agents, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers the agentic and autonomous workflows of tomorrow. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

