Neutrinos Recognized in Top Quadrant of Celent's Underwriting Workbench Report for North America and Global Markets

Neutrinos' Underwriting Platform Recognized for Advanced Decisioning, Enabling Simpler, Leaner Underwriting Workflows

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, today announced its recognition as a top provider of underwriting automation & workbench platforms in Celent's latest report, 'Unlocking Underwriting Success: The Rise of Underwriting Workbenches.' This recognition highlights Neutrinos' advanced decisioning tools and strong efficiency features, in both the North America and Global market reports. The platform empowers insurers to address margin pressures, meet data demands, unleash seamless customer experience and trust, and adapt to competitive market conditions.

"Policy administration systems often fall short when it comes to helping the underwriters," said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Celent's North American insurance practice. "Insurers are turning to these workbenches to address data demands and platform consolidations. Platforms like Neutrinos' can help fill these gaps and provide better decision tools and empower your underwriting teams."

Underwriters are overwhelmed by the massive influx of data, dynamic product launches, and extensive administrative workloads. Neutrinos' Underwriting platform is built to address these specific challenges in the customer onboarding journey and deliver maximum value from submission to issuance.

With its intelligent automation and low-code platform, businesses can rapidly launch new products and automate underwriting processes, leading to higher straight-through processing and improved customer experience. The platform's pre-built accelerators and robust AI-powered underwriting copilot enables underwriters with suggestive risk scoring and intelligent conditional checks. Insurers who embrace the Neutrinos UW Workbench unlock a strong foundation for continuous improvement, enhanced competitiveness, and the ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

"We're honored by Celent's recognition of our underwriting workbench," said Samik Ghosh, CEO of Neutrinos. "Our customers have embraced our UW workbench seeing significant improvements in both speed and accuracy. One major life insurer reduced their underwriting turnaround time from 13 days to only a few hours."

Download the report here - https://www.neutrinos.com/celent-report-unlocking-underwriting-success-global-edition/

About Neutrinos

Neutrinos is a technology company that automates business processes for insurance enterprises. The Neutrinos AI-infused intelligent process automation platform includes everything needed to design, automate, and optimize complex processes end to end. Our holistic insurance expertise, intelligent automation platform, and pre-built accelerators help leading insurers accelerate their enterprise reinvention across underwriting, claims, and distribution – resulting in faster growth and superior omni-channel experiences. To learn more, go to www.neutrinos.com

