Neutrinos Strengthens Security with SOC 2 Type II Certification

Independent audit validates data security and compliance of intelligent automation platform purpose-built for insurance

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos , a leading technology company that powers intelligent automation for enterprises, today announced it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Compliance Type II. This milestone underscores Neutrinos' commitment to implementing rigorous data security practices and ensuring compliance with the highest industry standards.

SOC 2 was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), as a universal security standard for organizational systems. The SOC 2 Type II audit involved a thorough review of Neutrinos' policies, procedures, and practices for protecting customer data and maintaining transparency. Conducted by an independent auditing firm, it evaluated the effectiveness of the organization's controls over critical areas, such as security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy.

"As insurers harness our platform to automate their business, and operate faster, enterprise-grade security and data sovereignty are essential," said Pieter Noppe, Chief Customer Success Officer at Neutrinos. "This certification validates our rigorous security controls and commitment to protecting sensitive data, including personal information used in our AI models, while ensuring data remains securely hosted."

In addition to this new certification, Neutrinos recently renewed its ISO 27001 certification, reinforcing the company's ongoing alignment with global security best practices and compliance standards.

For more information about Neutrinos' security measures, please visit their security page.

About Neutrinos

Neutrinos is a technology company that automates business processes for insurance enterprises. The Neutrinos AI-infused intelligent automation platform includes everything needed to design, automate, and optimize complex processes end to end. Our holistic insurance expertise, intelligent automation platform, and pre-built accelerators, help leading insurers accelerate their enterprise reinvention across underwriting, claims, and distribution — resulting in faster growth and superior omnichannel experiences. To learn more, go to www.neutrinos.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532156/Neutrinos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Neutrinos