Neutrinos Named a Technology Standout in Claims Administration by Celent

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, announced that it has been named a Technology Standout in Celent's Life Insurance Claims Administration System Technical Capability Matrix.

The report evaluated 19 technology platforms supporting life and health insurers based on the sophistication and breadth of their technology, providing an overview of their functionality, customer base, technology, implementation, and support.

The report highlights Neutrinos Life and Health Claims Automation Suite with its application of AI, decisioning, adjudication logic, and orchestration across the claims lifecycle, from submission and intake through adjudication and settlement. The platform supports configurable decisioning, complex benefit calculations, and execution with full auditability, while AI helps process documents, validate data, surface information, and streamline claims correspondence.

"For years, life insurance companies have relied on manual processing to handle claims, and investments in claims departments have lagged behind new business and other parts of the value chain," said Karen Monks, Principal Analyst, Celent. "As demographic changes accelerate and claims volumes increase, life insurers are looking for systems to automate their claims departments and investigate how to use AI in their claims processes."

"Claims are one of the most critical moments of truth in insurance," said Samik Ghosh, CEO and Co-founder of Neutrinos. "They combine sensitive documentation, complex benefit calculations, and human judgment, often under significant emotional pressure. As insurers increasingly apply GenAI in claims, it's important to select automation with structured decision support and clear handoffs to human review, so complexity is handled consistently without losing control."

To access a licensed reprint of Celent's report, download a copy here .

About Neutrinos

Neutrinos is a leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agents, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers agentic and autonomous workflows. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

