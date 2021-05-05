Neutrinovoltaic - Researchers around the world are working on the next generation of Solar Energy

HAMBURG, Germany, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading neutrino energy scientists are quite a bit ahead of the curve. Back in 2015, Holger Thorsten Schubart, the CEO of the Neutrino Energy Group, announced and patented a conductive material. In this patent, Schubart describes a "neutrino film" that is capable of responding to the motion of neutrinos and other non-visible particles as they pass through the planet in their countless trillions every day.

While mainstream science has just caught up to the idea that extremely thin layers of carbon are capable of responding to and carrying electrical energy, Schubart and the team at the Neutrino Energy Group have been hard at work developing usable neutrinovoltaic technology since 2015. Inspired by the gripping 2015 discovery that neutrinos do, in fact, have mass, Schubart has dedicated the full resources of the Neutrino Energy Group toward developing new technologies capable of transforming this ethereal mass into usable energy.

Already, the United States Department of Energy has recognized the validity of neutrino energy production, and millions of dollars have been poured into neutrino research around the world. According to Schubart, however, it's time this research takes a more practical approach.

As an example, the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) in Pune, India has announced a deepening cooperation with the Neutrino Energy Group. Schubart has also worked with Dr. Bharat Kale, a colleague of Dr. Bhaktar, to develop the Car Pi, a prototypical metamaterial vehicle that will be powered by neutrino energy. Known as the Car Pi, the Neutrino Energy Group's proposed electric vehicle will be powered with the endless stream of elementary particles, electromagnetic waves, temperature differences, electro smog, neutrinos and other natural and artificial invisible radiation. This revolutionary innovation in the automotive industry will forever change the way that people around the world use cars.

Schubart and other proponents of neutrino energy have maintained that every great leap forward in human energy technology takes time. Solar panels were invented in 1958, but photovoltaic cells only entered into widespread consumer use in the 1990s. Just as continuing scientific discoveries and engineering feats gradually gave solar panel technology the legitimacy it needed to break into the mainstream, so does the recent discovery of superconducting trilayer graphene bring Neutrinovoltaic one step forward into mainstream acceptance within the scientific community.

Authors: Samuel Holmes & Kale Bradshaw

