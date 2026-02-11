Neutrogena® Unveils a New Acne Solution for Adults, Co‑Designed with Leading Dermatologists

The brand taps actress Joey King to launch Neutrogena® Evenly Clear™, reshaping how adults approach acne care.

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrogena®, a leader in science-backed skincare, announced the launch of Evenly Clear™, its first-ever collection formulated specifically to address the complex needs of adults with acne. Co-designed with dermatologists, the multi-benefit collection is clinically proven to treat breakouts and visibly fade the look of post-acne marks while also addressing other common skincare concerns associated with acne-prone skin.

Acne isn't just a teen concern

Acne remains the #1 skin concern for adults under 40, with #2 being their post-acne marks [1] often driven by stress, hormones, and the pace of modern life. To address this, the brand partnered with a community of leading dermatologists, including Global Innovation Partners, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and Dr. Muneeb Shah, on an acne line that recognizes the unique skincare needs and routines of adults.

Having experienced acne, post‑acne marks, and the pressure of being on camera during flare‑ups, actress Joey King understands the challenges of treating acne as an adult. She appears alongside Dr. Bhanusali in the launch campaign, bringing fresh energy to the "adulting" conversation and reinforcing that confidence and care can evolve together.

Co-Designed with Dermatologists

"By engaging a community of leading dermatologists, we created a clinically proven solutions that simultaneously treats active acne and visibly fade the look of post‑acne hyperpigmentation adults struggle with most, while delivering a breakthrough aesthetic experience, all at an accessible price point," says Chris Riat, Global Brand Lead for Neutrogena®. "And with Joey King helping bring this story to life, we're able to connect with consumers in an authentic, relatable way."

The Evenly Clear™ collection reflects Neutrogena® Brand's collaboration‑driven innovation model, integrating dermatology, clinical testing, ingredient science, and consumer insights from the earliest stages of development. "Our goal with Neutrogena® was to translate what we see in our practices every day into advanced formulas that are effective and designed to meet real‑life needs," says Dr. Bhanusali. Dr. Shah adds, "By collaborating closely with Neutrogena®, we thoughtfully co‑designed this collection, from sharing formula insights to recommending ingredients and providing valuable dermatological insights, we wanted to make treating acne as an adult easy to understand and fit into busy routines."

Effective Care For Acne Prone Adults

The six‑product collection features multi-tasking formulas powered by salicylic acid, polyhydroxy acids, N-acetyl glucosamine, benzoyl peroxide, hypochlorous acid, and other gentle, yet effective, ingredients:

Evenly Clear ™ Acne Cleanser – With 2% Salicylic Acid and proprietary MicroClear ® Technology to clear acne, patented BarrierCare ® Technology to maintain the skin's moisture barrier and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) to gently exfoliate and visibly improve the look of post acne marks.

™ – With 2% Salicylic Acid and proprietary MicroClear Technology to clear acne, patented BarrierCare Technology to maintain the skin's moisture barrier and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) to gently exfoliate and visibly improve the look of post acne marks. Evenly Clear ™ Acne Gel Moisturizer – Lightweight, made with 0.5% salicylic acid to treat acne, 2% N-acetyl glucosamine to gently exfoliate and visibly fade the look of post-acne marks, and a pre- and post-biotic complex to support the skin's microbiome.

™ – Lightweight, made with 0.5% salicylic acid to treat acne, 2% N-acetyl glucosamine to gently exfoliate and visibly fade the look of post-acne marks, and a pre- and post-biotic complex to support the skin's microbiome. Evenly Clear ™ Acne Cleansing Mask – In-shower mask made with 3.5% Benzoyl Peroxide that fights acne causing bacteria and visibly refines texture for smoother looking skin and Kaolin and Bentonite Clay that absorbs oil to help reduce shine.

™ – In-shower mask made with 3.5% Benzoyl Peroxide that fights acne causing bacteria and visibly refines texture for smoother looking skin and Kaolin and Bentonite Clay that absorbs oil to help reduce shine. Evenly Clear ™ Acne Exfoliant – A serum with 0.5% Salicylic Acid to treat acne and 2.5% Mandelic Acid to remove dead surface skin.

™ – A serum with 0.5% Salicylic Acid to treat acne and 2.5% Mandelic Acid to remove dead surface skin. Evenly Clear ™ Facial Retinoid – Gentle 0.1% adapalene cream to renew the look of skin, even tone, and keep pores clear.

™ – Gentle 0.1% adapalene cream to renew the look of skin, even tone, and keep pores clear. Evenly Clear™ Clarifying Spray – Refreshing, on-the-go mist with hypochlorous acid to purify and refresh your face and body throughout the day.

Neutrogena® Evenly Clear™ launches nationwide February 2026. For more information, visit Neutrogena.com or follow along on Instagram and TikTok.

About Neutrogena®

For over 90 years, Neutrogena® has been developing breakthrough skincare solutions that both advance clinical efficacy and provide incredible product experience, living into our Beauty to a Science platform. From science-led innovation to accessible education, we are driven by a mission to democratize skin health & beauty. Our products address skin needs across ages, skin types, and tones. Neutrogena® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

