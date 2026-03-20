NeutronX Appoints Former Microsoft Senior Director of AI and Global Partnerships and Former Director of Microsoft Cities Scott Mauvais to Advance AI-Driven Energy and Microgrid Infrastructure with NextNRG (NASDAQ: NXXT)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeutronX Corporation ("NeutronX"), a technology integrator focused on artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, today announced that Scott Mauvais, former Senior Director of AI and Global Partnerships for Microsoft Philanthropies and former Director of Microsoft Cities at Microsoft, has joined the company to support the continued development of NeutronX's collaboration with NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT). NeutronX and NextNRG first announced a memorandum of understanding on February 9, 2026, and later announced an exclusive definitive cooperation agreement on February 25, 2026, effective February 18, 2026, focused on federal energy infrastructure projects.

Mauvais brings 23 years of experience at Microsoft, where he held leadership roles spanning artificial intelligence, civic innovation, urban systems, enterprise engagement, and strategic partnerships. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of AI and Global Partnerships for Microsoft Philanthropies, where he worked with Microsoft's largest customers and partners to identify and jointly invest in social-impact initiatives, helping raise more than $120 million in philanthropic funding.

Over the course of his Microsoft career, Mauvais helped shape how advanced technologies moved from concept into real-world deployment across complex institutional and urban environments. As Director of Microsoft Cities, he worked with city leaders to apply technology to real-world civic and urban systems, helping strengthen the civic technology ecosystem and support economic growth. Before that, he led the Microsoft Technology Center, where enterprise and public-sector organizations worked with Microsoft to architect, prototype, and validate advanced technology solutions.

At NeutronX, Mauvais will support the company's work with NextNRG across AI-driven energy grid modernization, resilient microgrid deployment, intelligent infrastructure integration in urban environments, and public-private engagement with municipal and federal stakeholders. Under the previously announced definitive agreement, NextNRG serves as the exclusive technology and execution partner for government contracts secured by NeutronX in targeted federal energy and defense infrastructure projects.

"Scott brings a rare combination of experience across AI, cities, partnerships, and applied infrastructure innovation," said Emilio T. Gonzalez, Ph.D., President of NeutronX. "His background strengthens our ability to help develop practical, scalable solutions at the intersection of energy systems, advanced technology, and real-world deployment."

About NeutronX Corporation

NeutronX is a federal-focused technology integrator specializing in AI-enabled autonomous infrastructure and national resilience systems.

The organization aligns state-of-the-art technologies with government procurement strategy to deliver mission-ready capabilities for civilian and defense initiatives. The strategic convergence of world-class technical architectures positions the company at the forefront of innovation, powered by sophisticated AI-driven platforms. Through the integration of patented systems, premier engineering expertise, and research-backed advancements, NeutronX delivers unified, execution-ready programs.

Led by military veterans, former federal executives, and national security professionals, the organization is structured to navigate complex acquisition environments and execute large-scale government initiatives with discipline, precision, and accountability.

To learn more, visit www.neutronx.co

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT) is focused on building and operating modern energy infrastructure that integrates distributed power generation, storage, and intelligent control systems. The company delivers microgrids, battery storage, solar solutions, wireless EV charging technologies, and mobile fueling services designed to enhance reliability, efficiency, and resilience for commercial, industrial, and government customers.

NextNRG is also advancing a unified energy dashboard and ecosystem approach to managing distributed assets, along with dynamic wireless charging solutions designed to support industrial equipment, robotics, and fleet electrification.

For more information, visit www.nextnrg.com

Press Contact

NeutronX | [email protected] | +1 (305) 897-1654 | 1501 Biscayne Blvd #501, Miami, FL 33132

SOURCE NeutronX Corporation and NextNRG, Inc.