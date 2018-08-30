Nevada State Parks Department Selects Viasat to Provide Statewide Park Connectivity

SEDONA, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (2018 National Association of State Park Directors Conference), Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ : VSAT ), a global communications company, today announced the Nevada State Parks Department will tap into Viasat's satellite-enabled Wi-Fi hotspot platform, to provide a rich connectivity experience at its parks statewide.

In January 2017, during his State of the State address, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval unveiled the Explore Your Nevada initiative. This program highlighted the expansion and creation of new Nevada State Park locations, as well as a number of new park amenities—including Wi-Fi enabled parks and campgrounds—to stay competitive and relevant in the outdoor recreation market.

"We're proud to be the first U.S. state to announce our commitment to put Wi-Fi in all of our state parks," said Eric Johnson, administrator, Nevada State Parks. "Our long-term goal is to ensure the millions of park guests that visit our locations each year have access to the same consistent high-speed, high-quality connectivity Wi-Fi service—park-to-park—providing a true value when visiting parks across our state. By partnering with Viasat, we believe we can deliver on our mission to modernize our park connectivity offering—even in the most challenging park locations."

Viasat brings decades of experience supporting outdoor connectivity networks nationwide. The Company currently provides global communications and connectivity services to federal, state and local governments; militaries; small businesses; multinational corporations; airlines; and consumers, among other markets.

"Viasat has deep knowledge and experience in building, operating and monitoring complex Wi-Fi networks in the hardest-to-reach locations, most extreme weather conditions and in places where uptime is critical," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "We are well positioned as a broadband and managed Wi-Fi provider to support the State of Nevada in their quest to bring high-speed internet to their diverse set of park locations."

Specific to the Nevada State Parks system, Viasat will leverage its advanced ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellite systems, coupled with its unique Wi-Fi services platform, to deliver a comprehensive hotspot solution to Nevada. For this project, Viasat has aligned with WiFi in the Park, LLC, a Nevada-based telecom consultancy, to help define the connectivity strategy across the parks, which include focusing on the most highly-visited parks first.

Availability



Starting in September 2018, Viasat will begin working with local Nevada-based installers to deploy its satellite-based Wi-Fi hotspots at parks across Nevada. For more information, please email connectparks@viasat.com.

About the Nevada State Parks



The Nevada Division of State Parks was founded when, during the 1963 session of the Nevada Legislature, a bill was passed to form a new state park agency within the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). From that time forward the park administrator has been appointed by, and reports to, the DCNR Director. Today the Division manages and maintains 24+ parks – several that have multiple units – within the Nevada State Parks system. The Division is headquartered in Carson City and there are currently three management regions statewide: the Western Region (Fallon Office), the Eastern Region (Panaca Office) and the Southern Region (Las Vegas Office).

About Viasat



Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about the availability, timing and benefits of Viasat's advanced satellite system and Wi-Fi hotspot offering to deliver a comprehensive broadband internet, network design, roaming, managed Wi-Fi services and sponsorship solution to the Nevada State Parks department. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the commercial and business sectors, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2018 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Viasat is a registered trademark of Viasat, Inc.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

