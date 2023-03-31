Nevada tech workforce grows in depth and breadth: CompTIA releases year in review State of the Tech Workforce report

Nearly 3,000 new jobs added in 2022; state had highest growth rate nationally

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of an eventful year tech employment in Nevada added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to today's release of new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's annual "State of the Tech Workforce" reveals that net tech employment1 in Nevada grew by 6.4% in 2022, the highest percentage of any state. The number of people employed in technology increased by 2,942 workers.2 CompTIA forecasts a 4.8% increase in tech employment for 2023 – approximately 2,300 net new jobs.

More than 48,000 people work in tech jobs, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. The estimated median wage for a tech worker in Nevada is $75,778. That's 97% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

Nevada's tech industry has an economic impact of $8.9 billion, or 4.6% of the state economy. There are an estimated 5,000 tech businesses in the state.

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. Among other highlights from the new report:

Occupations poised for growth – Positions in software development, programming, web development and quality assurance; cybersecurity and systems engineering; database, data science and analytics are expected to see the most growth in Nevada this year.

Emerging tech employment opportunities – 27% of all tech jobs postings in the state last year were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills.

Workforce diversity – Nevada is in the first quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 26% of the state's tech workforce; Hispanic or Latino workers, 13%; and Black or African American workers, 7%.

The full report is available at https://www.cyberstates.org/.

1 The tech workforce consists of two primary components – technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.) and business professionals employed by technology companies. Combined they are represented by the "net tech employment" designation.

2 The 2022 employment estimates and 2023 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of publication. As with any labor market data source there is a lag effect, recent developments during late 2022 and early 2023 will likely not be fully reflected in the data.

