Nevco Sports, LLC forms swimming partnership with Alge-Timing

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevco Sports, LLC is pleased to announce its partnership with an industry leader and one of the premiere authorities in precision timing across all sports, Alge-Timing. The pairing of Nevco's state-of-the-art scoring and display technology with Alge-Timing's innovative, reliable, and cutting-edge timing solutions will provide a full range of superior products that elevates the experience of aquatic competitions at all levels.

"We are thrilled to partner with a leader like Alge-Timing that has established an outstanding track record of producing world-class athletic technology," said Kip Meyer, CEO and President of Nevco. "Their impeccable reputation is well earned with a knack for developing trusted products with a technological edge and we look forward to working with their team to provide advanced solutions that revolutionize and redefine the competitive aquatics landscape as it continues to experience unprecedented growth."

"We are excited to collaborate with Nevco and work together to deliver an unparallelled standard of excellence in the pool," added Federico Gori, CEO of Alge-Timing's parent company, Microgate. "This partnership represents an unprecedented opportunity to meet the needs of aquatics facilities with technologically advanced and customized solutions of unmatched quality, accuracy, and reliability. We share Nevco's desire to continually create a better experience for athletes, coaches and fans in the schools and communities they partner with."

Based out of Lustenau, Austria, Alge-Timing has been a household international leader in electronic sports timing for over 50 years, known for its tested quality, state-of-the-art technology and versatility offering the widest range of timing products in more than 40 countries around the globe. The decades of expertise Alge-Timing brings in modern technology and solid-state design is a major asset in this partnership that will provide a complete range of aquatics software and products covering swim timing and training, diving, water polo, and synchronized swimming. From scoring consoles, to displays, electronic start systems, touch pads, cable harnesses, shot and pace clocks, and more, there will only be one stop to make for the needs of aquatic facilities.

"Aquatics represented a gap in Nevco's lineup of scoring solutions and we are excited to say that will no longer be the case," said Eric Light, Nevco's Chief Revenue Officer. "This new partnership will help bridge that gap and expand our product offering, allowing us to further fulfill the needs of our customers and their facilities for a better athletic and spectator experience."

To learn more about Alge-Timing and the solutions they offer, please visit https://alge-timing.com/.

About Nevco Sports, LLC: Nevco is the leading provider of display, scoring, and audio technologies that deliver the entertainment factor and empower fan engagement with the most precise sports data. For over 90 years, Nevco has equipped athletic venues across the country to bring out competitive glory in every game. From the sideline to the farthest row, Nevco technologies make every impact, comeback, and victory unforgettable.

