Run further with Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 from Garmin

Easy-to-use GPS running smartwatches are packed with features to help runners of all levels reach their goals

OLATHE, Kan., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is helping runners take their training one step further with the introduction of Forerunner® 70 and Forerunner 170. These purpose-built running smartwatches are easy-to-use and loaded with features to kick-start a running journey or help dial in training. Both models boast vibrant 1.2-inch AMOLED displays, responsive touchscreens and a traditional 5-button design for extra ease of use. And runners can access everyday health features, advanced training tools, smart notifications and more—all without having to recharge their watch every night.

The purpose-built Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 from Garmin are easy-to-use and loaded with features to kick-start a running journey or help dial in training.

"Purposefully designed with everything a runner needs to start their running journey, Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 include premium running and training features pulled in from our more advanced Forerunners, plus popular health and wellness metrics. No matter the goal, these smartwatches are the perfect tools to help new and aspiring runners alike make every step count."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Forerunner 70

Loaded with features for runners of all levels, Forerunner 70 is ready for every step of the journey.

Train with the essentials, including built-in GPS, time, distance, pace and wrist-based heart rate 1 .

. New quick workouts simplify training by creating workout suggestions tailored to a runner's fitness level and require minimal input to set up: just desired time and intensity level.

simplify training by creating workout suggestions tailored to a runner's fitness level and require minimal input to set up: just desired time and intensity level. Train for an event, achieve a milestone or improve fitness with Garmin Coach training plans that adapt daily based on health and recovery metrics. In addition to popular plans for more intense training, Garmin Run Coach provides new plans with run/walk workouts and lower volume training.

that adapt daily based on health and recovery metrics. In addition to popular plans for more intense training, Garmin Run Coach provides new plans with run/walk workouts and lower volume training. Receive daily suggested workouts – including new run/walk workouts – that adapt after every run to match performance and recovery.

– including new run/walk workouts – that adapt after every run to match performance and recovery. Dial in with advanced training features powered by the Garmin Human Performance Lab, including training readiness, training status, wrist-based running power and running dynamics. And tap into more than 80 built-in sports apps, including swimming, cycling, strength training and more to stay active in different ways.

powered by the Garmin Human Performance Lab, including training readiness, training status, wrist-based running power and running dynamics. And tap into more than 80 built-in sports apps, including swimming, cycling, strength training and more to stay active in different ways. Monitor overall health and wellness 24/7 with advanced sleep tracking, sleep coach, breathing variations, heart rate variability (HRV) status, Pulse Ox, lifestyle logging and Health Status 2 .

24/7 with advanced sleep tracking, sleep coach, breathing variations, heart rate variability (HRV) status, Pulse Ox, lifestyle logging and Health Status . Stay connected with smart notifications, safety and tracking features, LiveTrack and more3.

Forerunner 70 features up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and is offered in fun and popular colors like citron, soft pink, tidal blue, cool lavender, black and whitestone.

Forerunner 170

Building upon Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 adds on-the-go features like Garmin Pay™ contactless payments so runners can stop for a mid-run snack or water bottle and quickly pay from their wrist (with a supported bank and payment network). And for those who like to energize their runs by listening to their favorite playlists, Forerunner 170 Music lets users download songs, podcasts and more from popular third-party music services (subscription required) right to their watch to listen phone-free with wireless headphones.

Both Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music get up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and are offered in black with a black/amp yellow band and whitestone with a whitestone/cloud blue band. Forerunner 170 Music also comes in vibrant colors like teal green with a teal green/citron band and red pink with a red pink/mango band.

Available to purchase on garmin.com starting May 15, 2026, Forerunner 70 has a suggested retail price of $249.99, Forerunner 170 is $299.99 and Forerunner 170 Music is $349.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminrunning on social, or follow our blog.

1 Activity tracking accuracy

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Breathing variations and Pulse Ox are not available in all countries.

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Forerunner are registered trademarks and Garmin Pay is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.