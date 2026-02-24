New 180-Day Devotional Invites Reader into Quiet Moments with Jesus

Author Shawna M. Porter encourages believers to step away from life's distractions and enter a sacred space of prayer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some believers understand that a relationship with Christ isn't formed in a single moment, but a choice made daily. Author Shawna M. Porter embraces this truth, viewing each day as a fresh opportunity to turn her heart towards Jesus. Excited to share her passion for faith-based writing, she presents her new devotional, "In the Garden with My Savior: 180 Day Devotional of Quiet Moments with Jesus in Pursuit of the Father's Heart for Us."

Book Cover

Designed to draw readers into daily moments of stillness and spiritual connection with Jesus, the 180-day journey encourages readers to step away from life's distractions and enter a sacred space where reflection and prayer are held. Each entry is written as a gentle yet heartfelt meditation, guiding readers toward a deeper walk with Christ while reminding them of His constant presence.

"Imagine seeing Jesus in a quiet garden, away from the noise of the world," Porter said. "There, he can listen to you. I want these pages to be the sanctuary in which my readers are given the daily rhythm of peace and intimacy with him."

Ideal for those seeking daily devotion, personal renewal, and a spiritual practice rooted in scripture, Porter aims to offer a quiet refuge, inviting her readers to step away from distractions and rediscover peace in Christ's presence.

"For those who long for stillness, this devotional extends a call to step into the garden and meet your savior; he's waiting to have a relationship with you," Porter said.

"In the Garden with My Savior: 180 Day Devotional of Quiet Moments with Jesus in Pursuit of the Father's Heart for Us"

By Shawna M. Porter

ISBN: 9798385051724 (softcover); 9798385051731 (hardcover); 9798385051717 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Shawna M. Porter is a passionate follower of Christ who shares her journey of faith, motherhood, and spiritual awakening through writing. She lives to encourage others to draw closer to Jesus through quiet moments in His presence. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843668-in-the-garden-with-my-savior.

