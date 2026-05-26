New Creative Nonfiction Biography Tells the Story of Willi Graf, the White Rose Resister Whose Christian Faith Led Him to Defy Hitler

Deborah Lee Prescott chronicles the life and martyrdom of the young German Catholic who gave everything rather than remain silent in the face of evil

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Lee Prescott brings to life the inspiring and deeply moving story of Willi Graf in "Holy Idealist: Willi Graf, Hero of the White Rose," a creative nonfiction biography about the young German university student whose profound love of Christ gave him the courage to confront one of history's most brutal regimes. Faced with torture, imprisonment and certain death, Graf refused to betray his conscience, his faith or the people he sought to protect. His profound sacrifice stands as a testament to the power of moral courage and offers a timely reminder that, even in periods of global turmoil, ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things when they choose to confront evil with conviction and compassion.

"Holy Idealist: Willi Graf, Hero of the White Rose" by Deborah Lee Prescott

"Holy Idealist" follows Graf from his youth in Nazi Germany to his role in the White Rose, a small group of students and a professor at the University of Munich who distributed anti-Nazi pamphlets, painted messages condemning Hitler on city walls and called on fellow Germans to reject hatred and tyranny. Although Graf was conscripted into the German army against his will, he chose to serve as a medic because he refused to take up weapons. Serving courageously in dangerous war zones, he witnessed firsthand the brutality inflicted by the Nazis on both soldiers and civilians. Motivated by his unwavering Christian faith and his belief in the sacred worth of every human life, Graf knowingly risked everything to defend the persecuted and to remain faithful to God.

"Willi Graf and his friends in the White Rose knew that they were endangering their lives by spreading the word about what the Nazis were doing to people that Hitler had condemned as inferior," Prescott said. "Their Christian beliefs compelled them to risk everything to wake up their fellow citizens to the evil that was being perpetrated."

Prescott, professor emerita of English and a scholar of Holocaust literature, draws on decades of research and travel throughout Germany and Poland to tell the story of a man whose quiet courage and steadfast faith continue to inspire readers today. Although the White Rose is widely honored throughout contemporary Europe, Willi Graf remains its least known member. Prescott hopes this book will help give him the recognition and respect he deserves. Graf endured months of solitary confinement and torture but refused to betray others involved in the resistance. The Catholic Church is currently considering him for sainthood.

"Belief in God can support a person in difficult times," Prescott said. "Willi Graf and the other White Rose members led lives of dignity and Christian commitment. Condemned to die as traitors, their actions have inspired many people throughout Europe and the United States in the decades that followed their martyrdom."

"Holy Idealist: Willi Graf, Hero of the White Rose"

By Deborah Lee Prescott

ISBN: 9798385063451 (softcover); 9798385063468 (hardcover); 9798385063444 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Deborah Lee Prescott earned a BA, MA and PhD in literature, with her doctoral research focused on Holocaust survivors' autobiographies. She has traveled extensively throughout Germany and Poland, visiting major Nazi concentration camps and historical sites connected to World War II and Willi Graf. Prescott writes across multiple genres, including historical fiction, creative nonfiction, scholarly analysis and children's literature. She is also the co-creator of two plays performed for school-aged audiences. Outside of writing, Prescott enjoys traveling, volunteering and supporting animal rescue organizations. To learn more, please visit https://prescottbooks.info/.

General Inquiries:

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Cydney De Los Santos

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SOURCE WestBow Press