New 2-in-1 Charging Station Makes Clarius Wireless Scanners the World's Only Ultrasound Handheld with Continuous Battery Power

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While portable ultrasound is one of the fastest growing segments of the medical imaging industry, many physicians have complained about scanners running out of battery power and having to wait for wired systems to recharge for up to 5 hours. Clarius Mobile Health, a pioneer and innovator in high-definition medical imaging devices, today introduced the Clarius 2-in-1 Charging Station HD, which offers a constant supply of battery power by charging the wireless Clarius HD ultrasound scanner and spare battery simultaneously.

Introducing the new Clarius 2-in-1 Charging Station HD, which offers a constant supply of battery power for the Clarius handheld ultrasound scanner. The Clarius 2-in-1 Charging Station HD makes Clarius the only handheld ultrasound scanner with continuous battery power. The Clarius 2-in-1 Charging Station offers a constant supply of battery power by charging the wireless Clarius HD ultrasound scanner and spare battery simultaneously.

"The 2-in-1 Charging Station is perfect as you don't have to remove the battery to charge it and it can function as a stand for the unit. Having the ability to have an extra battery ready to go is also a huge perk for this unit. This 2-in-1 charging station completes the kit nicely," says Dr. Alan M. Hirahara, MD, FRCSC, an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in arthroscopic shoulder surgery and sports medicine in Sacramento, California.

The Clarius 2-in-1 Charging Station combines a charging dock for both the Clarius HD handheld scanner and a spare battery, with LED indicators that display color-coded charge levels. Clinicians who only use the scanner for short bursts of time can return their wireless scanner to the station to keep it charged, eliminating the need to replace the battery between uses. The new charging station is available now in the United States for US $179 on the Clarius online store.

Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier said the Clarius Charging Station was developed in response to some customers seeking continuous power and a place to dock their charger when not in use. "Many of our users who are scanning patients continuously or travelling to areas where electricity isn't always available, appreciate the flexibility of having a swappable battery. Others who only use the scanner for 15 minutes at a time were looking for a way to charge the scanner without removing the battery. We're happy to provide this new flexible and compact solution."

Clarius batteries provide up to 60 minutes of scanning time and can be quickly replaced with a fresh battery. Instead of a swappable battery, competitive handheld ultrasound systems incorporate a permanent battery that can take up to 5 hours to charge from empty. Some handheld systems also rely on the power from the mobile phone or tablet.

The Clarius product line up includes ten handheld ultrasound scanners designed for a wide range of medical specialities. They are used in hospitals, private practice and veterinary clinics around the world. No-subscription pricing with each scanner includes unlimited cloud storage for image management for unlimited users, a 3-year warranty, Clarius Live telemedicine and forever-free software updates. The scanners offer unparalleled high-definition imaging and fast frame rates made possible with the latest piezo electric technology.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals. Its handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high end systems. More than 750,000 scans have been performed by 27,000 users since Clarius introduced its first portable scanner in 2016. Clarius scanners are available in more than 50 countries, with the new Clarius HD available now in the United States, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea and the Philippines with other countries to follow. For more, visit www.clarius.com.

