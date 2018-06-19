New 2018 Open Source Technology Jobs Report Released Today: Rapid Growth in Demand for Open Source Tech Talent

"Open source technology talent is in high demand, as Linux and other open source software dominates software development," said Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin. "I am encouraged that that companies are recognizing more and more each day that open source technology is the way to advance their businesses. The Linux Foundation, our members and the open source ecosystem are focused on ensuring training and certification opportunities are highly accessible to everyone who wants to seek them out and we are supporting the developer community and its growth in every possible way."

This is the seventh year Dice®, the leading career site for technology and engineering professionals, and The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, are partnering to produce this jobs report. As with the last two reports, the focus is on all aspects of open source software; the first four years focused more specifically on Linux professionals.

The 2018 Open Source Jobs Report examines trends in open source careers, which skills are most in demand, motivation for open source professionals and how employers attract and retain qualified talent.

"Hiring skilled technology professionals remains a real pain point for employers and our report shows newer skills like containers are growing in popularity, putting more pressure on organizations to find good talent to carry out necessary projects," said Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice.

Key findings from the 2018 Open Source Jobs Report include:

Hiring open source talent is a priority for 83% of hiring managers, an increase from 76% in 2017.

Linux is back on top as the most in-demand open source skill category, with 80% of hiring managers looking for Linux talent, making it required knowledge for most entry-level open source careers, likely due to the strong popularity of cloud and container technologies, as well as DevOps practices, all of which typically run on Linux.

Containers are rapidly growing in popularity and importance, with 57% of hiring managers seeking that expertise, up from only 27% last year.

There's a gulf between the views of hiring managers and open source pros on the effectiveness of efforts to improve diversity in the industry, with only 52% of employees seeing efforts as effective compared to 70% of employers.

Hiring managers are moving away from hiring outside consultants, increasingly opting to train existing employees on new open source technologies and help them gain certifications.

Many organizations are getting involved in open source with the express purpose of attracting developers.

The annual report features data from more than 750 hiring managers at corporations, small and medium businesses (SMBs), government organizations, and staffing agencies across the globe—as well as responses from more than 6,500 open source professionals worldwide.

The full 2018 Open Source Jobs Report is available to download for free from

https://www.linuxfoundation.org/publications/open-source-jobs-report-2018/.

