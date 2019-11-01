New 2020 Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator "Three O Five" Edition models debut at Miami Auto Show

As the Miami International Auto Show opens this weekend, the Jeep® brand is introducing two new limited-edition production vehicles targeted specifically to local Miami consumers: the new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator "Three O Five" Edition models.

Based on Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Sport S models and featured in Miami colors of either orange or white, only 305 total "Three O Five" units will be produced. Wrangler models will all feature the Jeep Sky One-touch powertop, marking the first time consumers can enjoy the powertop features on the popular Wrangler Sport S model.

"We are creating these Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator "Three O Five" Edition vehicles as a tribute to our passionate Jeep consumers and dealers who live and work in the area," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "We chose a Miami theme for these vehicles because the area's outdoor vibrant environment is a perfect match for the Jeep open-air freedom lifestyle. We believe consumers in the Miami area will enjoy this nod to their celebrated outdoor community.

"These 'Three O Five' Edition models are coming to life with a unique appearance and combination of options, including a Sky One-touch powertop, Sport LED lighting and unique Miami-themed graphics. Dealers will be able to add an array of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar to recreate the rugged and fun versions on display at the Miami Auto Show," Morrison added.

Local Miami dealers have ordered a total of 305 Jeep "Three O Five" Edition models (255 Wranglers and 50 Gladiators). All are based on the Sport S models and feature numerous standard options, offered together for the first time. Customers will have the option of adding any one or all of the Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar to create the exact appearance of the vehicles on display at the Miami Auto Show.

Jeep Wrangler "Three O Five" Edition – standard model:

Unique hood graphic and hood and side fender decal package

Sport S model

2.0-liter direct-injection turbo engine

8-speed automatic transmission

Sport LED headlight group

Sky One-touch powertop

Black fuel filler door

Jeep Performance Parts grille and surrounds

7-inch radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio

All-weather floor mats

Jeep Gladiator "Three O Five" Edition – standard model:

Unique hood graphic and hood and side fender decal package

Sport S model

3.6-liter engine

Body-color fender flare and all-terrain tire package

Jeep Performance Parts grille and surrounds

7-inch radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio

All-weather floor mats

The following optional equipment, including many Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar, can be added to either the Wrangler or Gladiator "Three O Five" special-edition models and installed at the dealer, to recreate the appearance of the vehicles on display at the Miami Auto Show:

Grille and winch guard

Tube doors

Steel front bumper

Winch and mount

Fairlead mount kit

2-inch lift kit

5-inch off-road LED light kit

7-inch off-road LED light kit

Lower A-pillar light mounting brackets

Winch guard light mounting

17-inch Jeep Performance Parts aluminum wheels

Jeep Performance Parts rock rails

Door sill guards

Katzkin leather seats

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

