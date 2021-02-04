New 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Production Starts

Today marks the start of production for the new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat at the 3 million-square-foot Jefferson North Assembly Plant (JNAP) in Detroit.

"Like welcoming a new member to the family, today's launch of the Durango SRT Hellcat celebrates the newest addition to the Brotherhood of Muscle," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand and Interim Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "The Dodge Durango Hellcat joins Charger and Challenger at the pinnacle of performance, and today's start of production in Detroit deserves a spot on every enthusiast's calendar."

Approximately 2,000 2021 Durango SRT Hellcats will be produced for the U.S. market.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat models are scheduled to begin arriving at dealerships in spring 2021. The most powerful SUV ever is only available for the 2021 model year and comes with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,995, excluding $1,495 destination.

The Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque from the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine paired with the quick-shifting TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission. The Durango SRT Hellcat has a 0-60 mile-per-hour (mph) time of 3.5 seconds, a quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and a top speed of 180 mph.

No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat

The Durango has best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8, legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 and classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with the Tow N Go Package outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road, with a towing capability of 8,700 lbs. The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine has a towing capability of 6,200 lbs.

A full day of professional instruction at Bondurant High Performance Driving School

Dodge is the official sponsor of the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona, where guests get behind the wheels of the fastest street-legal cars in the world with professional instruction and time on the track. Customers who buy a new SRT model, including the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, receive one full-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package and have the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment. For more information, visit dodgegarage.com/track-experience.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis

