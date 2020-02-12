New $40 Million Investment for World Vision's Water Program

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropists Dave and Dana Dornsife are announcing a $40 million investment in World Vision's water, sanitation and hygiene program in 24 African countries. This brings their total investment in World Vision to $115 million, following an investment of $35 million in 2011 and $40 million in 2016. Their contributions have all been focused on World Vision's water programs, making them the leading family in the world investing in providing clean water access.

"We invest with World Vision because we see their impact on people's lives. They are accountable for their work and they focus on helping the poor," said Dave Dornsife. "We travel every year to Africa to inspect the work and meet their capable field staff. We trust World Vision."

"To encourage others to join us, our requirement is that every dollar we donate is matched by other donors," said Dana Dornsife. "World Vision's water, sanitation and hygiene program empowers women and girls and is the basis for good development so communities can lift themselves out of poverty."

"With their total investment of more than $115 million, the Dornsifes have been foundational for World Vision becoming the largest nongovernmental provider of clean drinking water on the planet, reaching one new person with clean drinking water every 10 seconds," said Edgar Sandoval Sr., President of World Vision U.S. "We thank God for their generosity."

"Motivated by Christ's example of loving the poor, we are committed to reaching everyone everywhere we work with clean, life-giving drinking water by 2030. That represents approximately 50 million people between 2016 and 2030. This investment by the Dornsifes takes us closer to making that commitment a reality."

To be on track to reach everyone, everywhere they work with clean water by 2030, World Vision has committed to reach 20 million people with clean water in a five-year period between 2016 and 2020. The organization is on track, having reached 16 million people in just the first four years of the commitment. This new investment by the Dornsifes will enable the creation of a new water, sanitation and hygiene business plan for the future.

Dave Dornsife is the Chairman of Herrick Corporation, a leading steel fabrication company, and Dana Dornsife is the Founder and CEO of Lazarex, a not-for-profit focused on equitable access of cancer patients to clinical trials in the U.S. The Dornsifes have also given major gifts to the University of Southern California, Drexel University, the Yosemite Conservancy, and other programs.

