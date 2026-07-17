MIAMI, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Fitness & Wellness Apps AI Visibility Index 2026 — ranking the 25 apps by estimated AI citation share across more than 60 user prompts on ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

Strava leads with an estimated 13% AI citation share. MyFitnessPal (~10%), Peloton (~8%), Apple Fitness+ (~6%), Whoop (~5.5%), and Oura (~5%) round out the top of the table. No app owns a unified "best fitness app" answer.

Why it matters: The category fragmented from a single shelf into a wellness-platform market — and AI engines route by problem, not by brand. The apps with the highest citation share each own one behavior so completely the engine cannot answer without naming them.

Three findings:

Strava has an estimated 100M+ users worldwide — the largest base of any tracking app — and owns the run.

Recovery is a two-brand surface. Whoop and Oura together own the "recovery score" answer; no third brand competes meaningfully.

Peloton App has an estimated 7M+ users — classes without the hardware — and ranks third in the category despite years of hardware-side turbulence.

"There is no 'best fitness app' answer anymore. AI engines route by the problem, not the brand. The generalists are losing, and they don't know it yet. You win by owning one behavior so completely the machine cannot answer the question without naming you." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full ranking: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/fitness-wellness-apps-ai-visibility-index-2026/

Methodology: The 5W AI Visibility Index measures estimated brand citation share across structured prompts on the five major AI engines. Findings are directional estimates — not a live query audit or consumer survey.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations