New AARP Pennsylvania Presidential Poll Continues to Show Tight Race Among 50+ Voters

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP Pennsylvania released a new survey that shows the race for President among 50+ voters in Pennsylvania remains close just 16 days before the November 3 General Election.

The new poll has former Vice-President Biden (50%) still holding a small lead over President Trump (47%) among the state's 50+ voters. Former Vice-President Biden held a 50% - 46% lead in AARP's September 8 poll.

Biden's lead among Pennsylvania's older voters is being driven by 65+ voters, who favor the former vice-president by a 57% - 40% margin.

AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer State President Joanne Grossi said the state's older adults will play a significant role in determining the winner of the Commonwealth's 20 electoral votes in 2020. Pennsylvanians age 50+ made up 60.8% of all voters in 2018 and 55.6% in 2016.

"These new poll results continue to show that this election will be decided in battleground states like Pennsylvania," said Grossi. "One thing that's not in doubt is that Pennsylvania's 50+ voters will turn out for this election—they want their voices heard, and they will find a way to vote safely. Candidates must continue to address the concerns of 50+ voters if they want to win the state."

Other findings from the poll include:

50+ voters trust former Vice-President Biden to protect Social Security and Strengthen Medicare by a 51% - 43% margin over President Trump. (the margin was 51% - 42% in AARP's September 8 survey)

survey) 50+ voters trust former Vice-President Biden to make health care more affordable by a 50% - 42% margin over President Trump. (the margin was 49% - 40% in AARP's September 8 survey)

survey) 50+ voters trust President Trump to rebuild the economy by a 50% - 48% margin over former Vice-President Biden. (the margin was 48% - 47% in AARP's September 8 survey)

survey) 61% of 50+ voters plan to cast ballots in person on Election Day, while 14% have already voted by mail-in ballot.

62% of 50+ voters are worried about getting coronavirus, up from 55% in AARP's September 8 survey.

A summary of the entire poll is available at aarp.org/election2020polls.

Benenson Strategy Group conducted the survey among 683 likely 2020 voters in Pennsylvania, which fielded from October 13 to October 15, 2020. Overall margin of error is ± 3.75% at 95% level of confidence.

In August, AARP Pennsylvania launched "Protect Voters 50+," a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to educate, support and protect Americans 50+ as they vote in the 2020 elections. Visit www.aarp.org/PAVotes for information about this year's election, including how to vote safely, whether at home or in person.

