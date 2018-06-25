New Access Opens Up Offices in Miami to Target the US Market and Additionally to Strengthen Its Presence in Latin America & the Caribbean

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709852/New_Access_Logo.jpg )

New Access, headquartered in Geneva, is pursuing its growth development plan, having already established customers in Miami, the Bahamas, Panamá, Costa Rica, Mexico and Brazil. The company is looking to use its strong customer base in Miami to further expand into the US market.

The support for this expansion will be provided from the very strong resource base already well established in the New Access core territories of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, France, UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"Miami will be the center of our business development activities facing off towards the US and Latin America which are markets offering highly promising growth opportunities. This will also allow New Access to stay operationally closer to its clients in these regions," said Daniel Chidiac, CEO Americas and Deputy CEO, at New Access.

"This is an important milestone in the company's expansion and growth. New Access has developed a comprehensive Front-to-Back suite of solutions able to respond to the banks and brokers' needs in the US and Latin America targeted markets. We are very excited about this opportunity which will consolidate our position of international leadership," added Vitus Rotzer CEO of the company.

About New Access

New Access provides agile and scalable Front-to-Back software solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of the private banking and wealth management industries. Evolving in a complex and changing regulatory environment New Access' solutions help bankers to connect conveniently and efficiently with their clients thanks to new digital channels.

Our offer covers the full client relationship lifecycle from account opening, through client data and document management to the management of their portfolios:

Onboarding and Client Relationship Management (CRM), secure Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) with LOGICAL ACCESS®, Portfolio and Order Management (PMS/OMS) with EQUALIZER®, Client Data Management with CIM and a comprehensive Core Banking solution with APSYS.

New Access' Front-End solution BANKER'S FRONT integrates in one 360° view all information linked to the client including: onboarding processes, documents, portfolios, and client data.

New Access provides professional and personalized Managed Services, which involves operating or running IT systems as well as application management services for its clients.

With headquarters in Geneva, New Access already installed its solutions in over 180 sites in 19 countries.

