New Accounting Courses Offered by Yardi Aspire Available for CPA Professional Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Property managers that use Yardi® software have a new option for mandatory Certified Public Accountant (CPA) training requirements. Yardi® Aspire now offers immersive, online course bundles that adhere to the National Association of State Board of Accounting (NASBA) recognized standards, providing CPAs the opportunity to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits in a convenient, on-demand learning platform.

Accounting professionals that work for Yardi clients now have a cost-effective and convenient way to maintain, reinforce, and develop essential accounting software skills. Yardi Aspire courses follow Yardi's best practices and utilize industry-leading training technology. The CPE-approved Aspire courses, developed by Yardi experts, feature immersive software simulations that guide the learner through best practices for the essential accounting software functions. Accountants will not only learn how to use the software properly, but how to prevent and correct data entry errors.

Yardi Aspire is the industry's only online learning management solution that offers exclusive Yardi training in a user-friendly online solution. In addition to self-paced courses, the software features advanced authoring, live event management, survey, eSign, assessment modules, centralized document and resource library, and host of online communication tools. Administrators enjoy hand-free training management and automated reporting.

Aspire's NASBA-aligned CPE courses are designed to be accessible and flexible. Coursework includes convenient, modular training content that can be completed in manageable chunks, over days or weeks. Yardi® Voyager clients can now self-register for 180-day access to one or more bundles through the training resources page on Yardi Client Central.

"Accounting and real estate professionals require many types of tools to keep up with continuing education. Yardi Aspire offers flexibility with technology that reduces the need for in-person learning scenarios. These newly accredited course bundles are effective thanks to videos, simulations, practice questions and summative assessments," said Terri Dowen, vice president of sales for Yardi.

If you are a Yardi client but not yet a Yardi Aspire user, you can learn more about Yardi's Learning Management solution at Yardi.com/Aspire or by reaching out to your sales representative at (800) 866-1144.

