New Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 Display Elevates Glasses-Free Stereoscopic 3D Experiences

News provided by

Acer

12 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Acer's first 27-inch SpatialLabs display not only brings an enhanced realm of immersive 3D vision and collaboration for creative professionals, new Acer Immerse Audio technology compliments the Visual-Audio experience

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer unveiled its largest and most advanced glasses-free stereoscopic 3D display to date, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27. Crafted as a state-of-the-art 3D canvas for creators and developers, the display elevates the way ideas and audiovisual elements take shape without needing specialized glasses or accessories. The device is powered by SpatialLabs's proven stereoscopic 3D solution and is complimented by the new Acer Immerse Audio system, along with a suite of advanced developer tools to bring out creations in their truest 3D forms. Users can also fully maximize its vast 27-inch 4K panel for magnified, lifelike visuals, while its ergonomic design and detachable hood provide comfortable viewing even under extremely low-light conditions.

Expanded Design for Mesmerizing 3D Illustrations

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 harmoniously combines cutting-edge 3D technology and stereo real-time rendering capabilities in an expanded landscape to support creators in bringing 3D experiences to life. The optimized 3D display uses an eye-tracking module to follow the position and movement of users in real-time even in dim environments. Crystal-clear details and image depth are projected as envisioned thanks to its 27-inch 4K UHD display with 2D and 3D modes, allowing users to switch between 2D and 3D stereoscopic views, along with the panel's 160 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, Delta E< 2 color accuracy. A detachable hood on the monitor enhances perceived color accuracy and lessens distractions, helping users stay focused and maintain image quality when viewing their designs on screen.

Acer Immerse Audio: A Complete Visual-Audio Experience

Further upscaling Acer's pioneer 3D developments, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 introduces the new Acer Immerse Audio system for an enveloping virtual headphone experience unlike any other. The AI-powered sound innovation uses beamforming directional acoustic signal transmissions and head-tracking mechanisms to produce spatial audio projected from two upward-facing 2.5-watt speakers. Whether it is presenting lively displays and content with spatial audio within museum or showroom environments, a spherical zone of fine-tuned sounds combined with SpatialLabs' visual technology instantly craft a completely immersive 3D experience that resonates with every detail, movement, and emotion.

Built for Creators and More  

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 has more to it than meets the eye. Aside from presenting impeccable 3D displays, the SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro comes with the devices, providing designers ready-to-use applications such as SpatialLabs Model Viewer, and add-ons for design software that assist in accelerating workflows and producing quality 3D content. Compatibility with renowned rendering engines like Unreal and Unity let developers across a wide range of industries and expertise easily craft and present designs on SpatialLabs Pro devices. The Acer Steam VR bridge benefits VR and XR developers by transforming their creations into high-resolution, glasses-free 3D visuals. Combined with Acer's OpenXR-compliant runtime, the displays seamlessly deliver stereoscopic images on compatible applications.

The display's flexible design frame adds to the device's versatility as it is tailored to fit in any workplace or setup. Sporting an ErgoStand design with VESA mount compatibility, the display's tilt, swivel, pivot, and height can be adjusted to find the best viewing angle for any function and application. A string of vital connectivity ports such as HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C, DP 2.0 and dual USB Type-A are also available with the device.

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 will be on display for the first time, along with other SpatialLabs devices at the Immerse Global Summit (IGS) in Orlando, Florida from October 17-19. Developers and interested parties are welcome to book a session for demos and collaboration discussions. For more details and inquiries, contact [email protected]

Pricing and Availability

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 (ASV27-2P) will be available in Q1 in 2024.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

