New Action1 Platform Automates Vulnerability Remediation for Global Enterprises

News provided by

Action1 Corporation

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Enterprises can leverage existing IT infrastructure to rapidly enable automated vulnerability remediation workflows to reduce MTTR and achieve quick time to value in a few minutes.

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for distributed enterprise networks, today announced its latest release. Global enterprises navigating complex environments can now ensure rapid adoption of Action1's platform within their organization for reduced Mean-Time-To-Remediate (MTTR) while eliminating gaps in their remediation processes.

Key features:

  • Automation and Cost Savings. Enterprises can reduce the time required for solution adoption by instantly mapping automated vulnerability remediation workflows to their existing IT infrastructure organization-wide in a few minutes.
  • Single Sign-On (SSO). Customers can implement more secure and simplified access management for their Action1 organization without additional charges.
  • Unified Vulnerability Discovery. Action1's expanded coverage for vulnerability detection now includes both third-party and OS CVEs in one single view, eliminating siloes and gaps in remediation workflows.
  • Complete Third-Party Vulnerability Remediation. Action1's secure and reliable software repository now contains hundreds of applications and patches for automated third-party application patching.
  • Compliance with Data Privacy Laws. In pursuit of helping customers maintain data privacy worldwide, Action1 has expanded by adding a data center in Europe, ensuring compliance with local laws like GDPR.
  • Custom Branding. Replace the Action1 logo to align with the customer's brand and tailor user prompts by region or business unit for local languages.

"Enterprise IT teams often struggle with manually organizing their endpoints within their remediation solution, which can drag on for months, while leaving their organization exposed to risks arising from gaps in their remediation strategies," said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. "Action1's latest features are designed to eliminate this tedious process, enabling enterprises to save costs and reduce security risks."

The new Action1 platform is available at: www.action1.com.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed enterprise networks trusted by thousands of organizations globally. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities before they are exploited. The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

Learn more at: www.action1.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

Also from this source

Action1 Bridges the Gap Between Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation, Targeting Up to 40% Reduction in Cyberattack Risk for Enterprises

Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, released a new version of ...

Survey: 73% of Sysadmins Clueless About Leveraging AI for Company Success

Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, today released its 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.