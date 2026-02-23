New ACVIM Consensus Statement Highlights Visbiome Vet's De Simone Formulation in Diet-First Approach

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ExeGi Pharma LLC, a leader in digestive health solutions and the manufacturer of the high-potency Visbiome Vet probiotic, today welcomed the publication of a new consensus statement from the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM). The ACVIM-endorsed statement offers updated, evidence-based guidance on the diagnosis and management of canine chronic inflammatory enteropathy (CIE). Among its recommendations, the guideline emphasizes a diet-first, stepwise approach and identifies the De Simone Formulation (DSF)—the multi-strain probiotic used in Visbiome Vet—as the only probiotic supported by randomized clinical trial evidence strong enough to justify an evidence-based recommendation for consideration after diet trials.

In the section on prebiotics and probiotics, the ACVIM panel notes that a specific eight-strain probiotic (De Simone Formulation) may be considered in dogs that have failed dietary trials, reflecting a conditional strength of recommendation. Other probiotic products reviewed did not demonstrate sufficient evidence for recommendation.

"We are very pleased to see the ACVIM provide clear, evidence-based guidance for veterinarians," said Marc Tewey, Chief Executive Officer of ExeGi Pharma. "The consensus statement underscores the importance of starting with diet trials and judiciously adding other dietary management options based on clinical improvement. We are proud that Visbiome Vet's De Simone Formulation is the only probiotic with randomized clinical trial evidence strong enough to support a conditional recommendation for dogs that fail dietary trials. This validates over a decade of scientific investment in Visbiome Vet and reaffirms our commitment to rigorous research and product quality."

"The new ACVIM guidance highlights not only the central role of diet in managing chronic enteropathy but also the potential value of microbiome-directed interventions," said Dr. Albert Jergens, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. "With Visbiome Vet, clinicians have access to a probiotic supported by randomized clinical trial data, allowing them to offer an evidence-based adjunctive option when dogs do not respond adequately to elimination diets. The panel's conditional recommendation sets a high bar that most probiotic products do not meet."

Visbiome Vet contains the proprietary De Simone Formulation—a combination of eight strains of live, lyophilized probiotic bacteria delivering billions of colony-forming units per dose. Visbiome Vet is backed by peer-reviewed clinical research and manufactured under strict quality standards to ensure potency and purity.

The ACVIM-endorsed statement is available at: https://academic.oup.com/jvim/article/40/1/aalaf017/8429723

ExeGi Pharma LLC is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of live biotherapeutic drugs for humans and probiotic agents for both humans and pets. With a strong foundation in microbiome science, ExeGi delivers innovative, clinically supported products designed to address a range of health needs. The company is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Visbiome Vet is a high–potency probiotic containing the eight–strain De Simone Formulation (DSF), delivering 112.5 billion to 225 billion live bacteria. Visbiome Vet is available through licensed veterinarians and select distributors. For more information, please visit visbiomevet.com.

