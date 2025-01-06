New Ad Campaign Spotlights the Continued Growth of RSM Consulting Services

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – is proud to launch a dynamic new advertising campaign spotlighting the rapid transformation of its consulting solutions. This marks a key milestone as RSM consulting continues to evolve into a global powerhouse.

The campaign follows closely on the heels of the newly launched RSM Catamaran, innovative outsourced solutions designed to meet the complex needs of middle-market businesses. It also coincides with RSM's recently announced transatlantic merger with RSM UK, further expanding RSM's global capabilities and enhancing services for clients worldwide.

"This is a new era for RSM consulting," said Pat Vance, consulting leader with RSM US LLP. "This campaign acknowledges RSM's deep-rooted history in tax and accounting and spotlights the tremendous transformation of RSM's consulting business, which has doubled in the last five years."

"Our investments are compounding to make a noticeable impact in how we show up for our clients," continued Vance. "RSM consulting is ready to challenge the status quo. This is the message we want to bring to market; we are the other reason to RSM."

RSM offers an integrated suite of consulting solutions with a holistic perspective, equipping clients with insights and tailored approaches to deliver lasting outcomes in IT, risk, security, finance, human resources and outsourced solutions.

The ad campaign will roll out across multiple channels, including features on The New York Times' digital business page and featured ads in podcasts via The Wall Street Journal.

