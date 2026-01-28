RSM Scales Licensing of PartnerSight® to Meet Growing Demand for Digital Tax Infrastructure and AI Capabilities

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – today announced expanded direct licensing of its PartnerSight® platform, giving financial institutions, private equity and family offices access to a cloud-native tax allocation platform developed, refined through years of complex client work.

The platform reflects nearly two decades of implementation experience by RSM tax professionals supporting large-scale, sophisticated engagements. The expanded licensing reflects rising demand for digital tax infrastructure and aligns with RSM's $1 billion investment in AI and digital transformation —positioning PartnerSight as a key data foundation for AI-enabled tax operations, alongside platforms such myRSM Tax.

PartnerSight centralizes partnership tax data, automates allocation workflows and creates the governed data layer needed for AI-driven tax operations—capabilities now available to organizations through direct licensing. It is designed for organizations with complex partnership structures, including asset managers, private equity funds, banks and multi-entity family offices.

Digital-first tax functions gain momentum

PartnerSight has historically been available only through RSM-led engagements. Under the expanded licensing model, organizations can now operate PartnerSight internally while selectively leveraging RSM for onboarding, configuration and periodic technical reviews.

This hybrid approach combines platform ownership with deep technical assurance. Together with myRSM Tax, PartnerSight forms a cornerstone of RSM's digital tax ecosystem, enabling clients to integrate AI-driven insights and automation into compliance workflows.

"The rapid increase in tax data volume and complexity is driving organizations to modernize how their tax functions operate," said Matt Bradvica, partner and tax digital strategy leader at RSM US LLP. "PartnerSight provides a cloud-based engine that centralizes tax data and supports consistent, transparent allocation workflows. By licensing the platform within their own environments, organizations gain greater control over their data while continuing to draw on our technical guidance and tax expertise."

Cloud-native architecture built for external deployment

While several professional-services firms have developed internal tax platforms, few have designed them for external licensing. PartnerSight was built as a cloud-native, multi-tenant system, enabling deployment within client environments and integration with existing digital ecosystems, fund-administration platforms and cloud data stores.

Structured data as the basis for future automation

Fragmented, unstructured data across entities, investors and transactions remain a major source of tax complexity. PartnerSight standardizes and centralizes this information, establishing the governed data layer needed for future automation and AI-enabled workflows.

The platform currently supports key compliance tasks, including generation of Schedules K-1 and K-3, management of investor and entity profiles and real-time visibility into allocation methodologies.

Rising demand for scalable tax technology

RSM expects demand for digital tax engines to continue increasing as regulatory requirements evolve and organizations seek more control over tax data and reporting. For firms restricted from using external compliance providers—such as certain financial institutions—the licensing model offers a way to modernize tax processes while maintaining internal governance and oversight.

By embedding PartnerSight within the myRSM Tax ecosystem and leveraging RSM's AI investment, organizations gain scalable technology that supports compliance today and positions them for intelligent automation tomorrow.

About RSM US LLP

RSM empowers middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique middle market perspective makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

