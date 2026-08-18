New Adam & Eve Survey Finds Americans Are Comfortable Talking About Sex -- But Generations Differ

Nearly 90% of Gen Z and Millennials say they are very or somewhat comfortable discussing sexual preferences and boundaries with a partner.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to talking about sex with a partner, Americans are generally comfortable having the conversation — but age may play a role. A new Adam & Eve survey of more than 2,000 American adults finds that 85% are either very comfortable or somewhat comfortable discussing their sexual preferences and boundaries with a partner.

Adam & Eve Asks How Comfortable Adults Are Discussing Sexual Preferences and Boundaries

Younger generations report the highest levels of comfort. Nearly 90% of both Gen Z (89%) and Millennials (90%) say they are comfortable having these conversations, compared with 86% of Gen X and 74% of Baby Boomers. The generational gap becomes even more pronounced when looking at those who describe themselves as very comfortable: 60% of Gen Z and 59% of Millennials say they are very comfortable discussing sexual preferences and boundaries, compared with 48% of Gen X and just 37% of Boomers.

While most Americans are comfortable talking about their sexual preferences and boundaries, 15% overall say they are uncomfortable having these conversations. That figure rises to 26% among Boomers, compared with 14% of Gen X, 11% of Gen Z and 9% of Millennials.

"When it comes to sex and relationships, communication is always key," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and Adam & Eve's resident sex therapist. "Even longtime partners are not mind readers, and desires, preferences and boundaries constantly change. Whether you are navigating a new relationship or in a 50-year marriage, the ability to discuss your wants and needs should remain a top priority."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 2,000 American adults ages 18 and up, was commissioned by Adam & Eve as part of its ongoing research into sexual wellness and behavior.

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted retailer of sexual wellness products, serving customers online and through more than 100 independently owned and operated retail stores. For more than 50 years, Adam & Eve has been helping normalize pleasure as an essential part of overall well-being through trusted education, discreet shopping experiences, and a broad assortment of high-quality products. Adam & Eve empowers adults to explore sexual wellness and pleasure with confidence, curiosity, and without judgement. Find out more at Adam & Eve.

About PHE, Inc.

PHE, Inc. is a modern health and wellness company and the parent company of Adam & Eve. Born from a graduate school project at UNC's Gillings School of Global Public Health, PHE has spent more than fifty years building one of the country's largest networks of sexual wellness retail locations and digital platforms - serving millions of consumers annually and pioneering the idea that sexual health belongs in the mainstream wellness conversation. Learn more at phenic.com.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com , or contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected]

SOURCE Adam & Eve