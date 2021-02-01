New Add-on on Wondershare Filmora X: Silence Detection

"The silence detection is a great shift from manual editing to smart editing, and it makes the process much faster & entertaining," says Luna Que, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. "Also, the latest version has enhanced existing features and a more convenient export user interface," she added.

Compared to its previous versions, Wondershare Filmora 10.1.6 has unveiled the following new upgrades:

Silence Detection : By clicking the silence detection tool, the latest version can automatically identify the silent & low-sounding segments. Users can remove those segments directly or adjust the parameters to recalculate or manually fine-tune the detected parts.

: By clicking the silence detection tool, the latest version can automatically identify the silent & low-sounding segments. Users can remove those segments directly or adjust the parameters to recalculate or manually fine-tune the detected parts. Motion-tracking : Users can add mosaic effects while tracking an object, and the length of the individual mosaic clip will automatically match the tracked segments.

: Users can add mosaic effects while tracking an object, and the length of the individual mosaic clip will automatically match the tracked segments. Improved Export UI: To deliver a better user experience, Wondershare Filmora 10.1.6 upgraded its exporting features, including third-party log-in, merge export & upload progress bar to reduce pop-up windows during the export process.

Compatibility and Purchase

Wondershare Filmora X is available for Windows and Mac. It is compatible with Windows 10/Windows 8.1/Windows 7/ (64-bit OS) and macOS v.10.15, macOS v.10.14, macOS v.10.13 and macOS v.10.12.

The Silence Detection independent module is only available for Windows systems currently. Users can purchase this new add-on separately within the software or tried out for FREE for [7 days].

Purchase Silence Detection here: https://filmora.wondershare.com/buy-silence-detection.html

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

