New Advances in Dental Medicine: How Dentists can Help Heal Persistent Canker Sores

OAKVILLE, ON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of us have experienced the discomfort of canker sores – those small, shallow ulcers that develop in the soft tissues of the mouth. While most heal naturally in a week or two, some people suffer from persistent or recurring canker sores, leading to constant pain and a diminished quality of life. Dentists are now stepping in with an arsenal of effective treatments to aid in the fight against these stubborn oral afflictions.

With over three decades of experience and a respected membership in the Canadian Dental Association, Dr. Vini Bhandari is at the forefront of providing relief for individuals plagued by canker sores. "There's no definitive cure for canker sores, but that doesn't mean you have to suffer in silence," says Dr. Bhandari. "A variety of treatment options exist to help manage pain, speed up healing time, and potentially prevent recurrence."

One such approach is the use of topical products, like special mouth rinses or gels, to ease discomfort and reduce inflammation. "These treatments can be a game-changer for patients who previously had to endure the pain of canker sores until they healed on their own," says Dr. Bhandari.

For more severe or stubborn cases, dentists may turn to laser treatment. This state-of-the-art solution uses a concentrated beam of light to minimize the pain and potentially accelerate the healing process of canker sores. "Laser treatment can be done in a single office visit, with no anesthesia required. Patients generally find it comfortable and are relieved when their canker sores heal quicker than they would naturally," adds Dr. Bhandari.

It's not all about direct treatment, though. Dentists are also focusing on preventative measures. Identifying potential triggers, such as stress, certain foods, or underlying health conditions, and advising on lifestyle changes can be critical in reducing the frequency and severity of canker sores.

Dr. Bhandari strongly urges individuals struggling with persistent canker sores to consult with their dentist. "Canker sores may seem like a minor nuisance, but if they're a regular part of your life, it's essential to seek professional help. Persistent canker sores can be an indication of an underlying health issue, like nutritional deficiencies or immune system disorders."

The advent of these treatment and prevention strategies signals a significant shift in how dental medicine approaches the management of canker sores. The focus is on delivering immediate relief and long-term solutions to patients. If you or someone you know is struggling with persistent canker sores, consider reaching out to a dental professional today.

Dr. Bhandari and his team are dedicated to bringing the highest level of dental care to their patients, and they stand at the forefront of treating and preventing persistent canker sores. Visit their clinic for a comprehensive oral health consultation.

Dr Vini Bhandari, BSc DIH DDS IV Cons Sed

