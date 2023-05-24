New AdventHealth Riverview Hospital Reaches Important Construction Milestone

AdventHealth West Florida Division

24 May, 2023, 16:48 ET

Bringing Quality Healthcare Closer to a Fast-Growing Community

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction firm Robins & Morton and AdventHealth West Florida Division celebrated the topping out of the new AdventHealth Riverview Hospital on May 24.

The topping out ceremony marks the structural completion of the hospital.

Jason Newmyer, President and CEO of AdventHealth Riverview, speaks about the significance of building a hospital in one of Hillsborough County's fastest-growing communities. B-Roll of the topping out ceremony on May 24 in Riverview.
AdventHealth Riverview is expected to open in Fall of 2024.
David Ottati, president and CEO of the AdventHealth West Florida Division, adds his name and a message of pride to the last beam to be installed into AdventHealth Riverview.
Exterior rendering of AdventHealth Riverview, courtesy of HuntonBrady.
Interior rendering of AdventHealth Riverview, courtesy of HuntonBrady.
Interior rendering of AdventHealth Riverview, courtesy of HuntonBrady.
AdventHealth West Florida Division leadership at the topping out ceremony for AdventHealth Riverview.
"The topping out of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our reach and provide convenient access to quality healthcare throughout West Florida," said David Ottati, President and CEO of the AdventHealth West Florida Division. "Our partnership with Robins & Morton and HuntonBrady has been invaluable in our expansion efforts and we're excited to continue working together to improve the health of the communities that we serve."

Once complete, the four-story, 282,000-square-foot hospital will serve one of the fastest-growing communities in Hillsborough County, providing emergency, cardiology, obstetrics, gynecology, labor and delivery, orthopedic, and urology services. It will house 82 patient beds with the ability to expand to 200 beds based on future needs. Additionally, there will be a medical office plaza, creating a true healthcare hub.

"We are excited to bring our brand of whole person and high-quality healthcare to the fast-growing Riverview community," said Jason Newmyer, AdventHealth Riverview President and CEO. "We look forward to improving the health and well-being of the community when we open our new hospital in the fall of 2024."

AdventHealth Riverview will eventually employ around 2,000 people, making the hospital a job creator for the community.

Robins & Morton is serving as the general contractor, and HuntonBrady is serving as the architect.

"We're proud to once again work with AdventHealth West Florida Division to build a new, full-service hospital for our community," Robins & Morton Tampa Office Leader Todd Watson said. "This hospital will serve Riverview for generations to come, and it's a great feeling to know that our teams had a hand in making it a reality."

AdventHealth West Florida Division

For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com.

About Robins & Morton

Robins & Morton is a privately held construction firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Huntsville, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, San Antonio and Tampa. The firm specializes in the construction of healthcare, hospitality, higher education, entertainment, sports and government buildings. Since 1946, the firm has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to clients nationwide by cultivating a high-performing team that values integrity, safety, and innovative thinking. Robins & Morton is consistently ranked as one of the top 100 contractors in the United States, and one of the top 15 in the Southeast. To learn more about Robins & Morton, visit: www.robinsmorton.com.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division

