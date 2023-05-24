New AdventHealth Riverview Hospital Reaches Important Construction Milestone

"The topping out of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our reach and provide convenient access to quality healthcare throughout West Florida," said David Ottati, President and CEO of the AdventHealth West Florida Division. "Our partnership with Robins & Morton and HuntonBrady has been invaluable in our expansion efforts and we're excited to continue working together to improve the health of the communities that we serve."

Once complete, the four-story, 282,000-square-foot hospital will serve one of the fastest-growing communities in Hillsborough County, providing emergency, cardiology, obstetrics, gynecology, labor and delivery, orthopedic, and urology services. It will house 82 patient beds with the ability to expand to 200 beds based on future needs. Additionally, there will be a medical office plaza, creating a true healthcare hub.

"We are excited to bring our brand of whole person and high-quality healthcare to the fast-growing Riverview community," said Jason Newmyer, AdventHealth Riverview President and CEO. "We look forward to improving the health and well-being of the community when we open our new hospital in the fall of 2024."

AdventHealth Riverview will eventually employ around 2,000 people, making the hospital a job creator for the community.

Robins & Morton is serving as the general contractor, and HuntonBrady is serving as the architect.

"We're proud to once again work with AdventHealth West Florida Division to build a new, full-service hospital for our community," Robins & Morton Tampa Office Leader Todd Watson said. "This hospital will serve Riverview for generations to come, and it's a great feeling to know that our teams had a hand in making it a reality."

Robins & Morton is a privately held construction firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Huntsville, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, San Antonio and Tampa. The firm specializes in the construction of healthcare, hospitality, higher education, entertainment, sports and government buildings. Since 1946, the firm has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to clients nationwide by cultivating a high-performing team that values integrity, safety, and innovative thinking. Robins & Morton is consistently ranked as one of the top 100 contractors in the United States, and one of the top 15 in the Southeast. To learn more about Robins & Morton, visit: www.robinsmorton.com.

