New Adventures Headline $110 Million Amplification of Explorer of the Seas

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From coast to coast and bow to stern, Royal Caribbean International's Explorer of the Seas will sail the Eastern Mediterranean in style come summer 2020. The cruise line has released details of the ship's upcoming $110 million amplification that will debut a mix of unparalleled feats and Royal Caribbean hits. Guests can embark on historic adventures ashore and on board with new thrills, tastes and sights on deck, including The Perfect Storm racer waterslides, Giovanni's Italian Kitchen, a fresh twist on a guest-favorite; a redesigned, resort-style poolscape with signature poolside bar The Lime & Coconut; and transformed kids and teens spaces. Beginning May 7, 2020, Explorer – the first amplified ship to cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia) – sets sail on 7- and 9-night itineraries to the best of Italy and the Greek isles, from Santorini to Mykonos and Crete.

Memory-making Feats

Vacationers will soak up a new scene on Explorer's maxed-out top decks. Adventures of every kind and for every guest will join the lineup of Royal Caribbean favorites already in play, like the FlowRider surf simulator, a decked-out Sports Court – complete with basketball, soccer and volleyball; rock-climbing wall, and mini-golf. The noteworthy experiences are:

The Perfect Storm , the popular duo of waterslides, raise the stakes and friendly competition. Guests with the need for speed will race each other through three stories of twists and turns on Cyclone and Typhoon

, the popular duo of waterslides, raise the stakes and friendly competition. Guests with the need for speed will race each other through three stories of twists and turns on Cyclone and Typhoon A reimagined poolscape brings a new, resort-style look and all-day island vibes, making for the ultimate place to unwind under the sun or stars with a wider variety of seating, from hammocks and daybeds to casitas and in-pool loungers. Adults looking for alone time can escape to the rejuvenated Solarium

brings a new, resort-style look and all-day island vibes, making for the ultimate place to unwind under the sun or stars with a wider variety of seating, from hammocks and daybeds to casitas and in-pool loungers. Adults looking for alone time can escape to the rejuvenated Solarium The Lime & Coconut is Royal Caribbean's signature, poolside bar. The three-level slice of the Caribbean will serve up live music, vacation-mode cocktails and the best views of the action on board as well as the Mediterranean landscape from the rooftop deck

Ample Culinary Possibilities

While sailing the Mediterranean, guests can savor even more flavors from around the world on board Explorer. Royal Caribbean will expand on the diverse offering of restaurants, bars and lounges that include Asian cuisine at Izumi, the popular Chops Grille American steakhouse, Boleros Latin lounge, Schooner Bar and more. New venues coming to the table include:

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen is the cruise line's new take on its signature Italian restaurant. The reimagined trattoria will welcome guests to a casual setting and offer classics with a contemporary flair. From hand-tossed pizzas fresh out of the oven and made to order, to charcuterie delights, the elevated menu caps off this "Sunday supper" experience with a wide selection of wines and limoncellos from many of Italy's well-known regions

is the cruise line's new take on its signature Italian restaurant. The reimagined trattoria will welcome guests to a casual setting and offer classics with a contemporary flair. From hand-tossed pizzas fresh out of the oven and made to order, to charcuterie delights, the elevated menu caps off this "Sunday supper" experience with a wide selection of wines and limoncellos from many of well-known regions Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade , the high-energy spot where guests can root for their home team as the game plays across 52 TVs. On offer will be an extensive menu of bar fare favorites with a twist and ice-cold brews, games of all kinds – arcade classics, trivia, tournaments and pool; and the Owner's Box VIP area

, the high-energy spot where guests can root for their home team as the game plays across 52 TVs. On offer will be an extensive menu of bar fare favorites with a twist and ice-cold brews, games of all kinds – arcade classics, trivia, tournaments and pool; and the Owner's Box VIP area Johnny Rockets Express makes its way poolside with American favorites – even spiked shakes

makes its way poolside with American favorites – even spiked shakes A standalone Starbucks comes aboard with its signature menu of drinks and pastries

More Ways to Play

Explorer's amped-up activities and entertainment will take center stage. From a new laser tag experience to a top-to-bottom redesign of the dedicated kids and teens spaces, everyone can revel in the excitement. The featured highlights making their way on board are:

Glow-in-the-dark laser tag debuts in Studio B, the venue that doubles as an ice-skating rink for guests and jaw-dropping shows. The latest Royal Caribbean challenge, Clash for the Crystal City will bring two clans – the Yetis and Snowshifters – head to head in the ultimate faceoff to escape extinction

debuts in Studio B, the venue that doubles as an ice-skating rink for guests and jaw-dropping shows. The latest Royal Caribbean challenge, Clash for the Crystal City will bring two clans – the Yetis and Snowshifters – head to head in the ultimate faceoff to escape extinction The new Adventure Ocean will come to life following a major makeover. The award-winning program for younger guests and their families introduces an open, imaginative layout with whimsical and immersive activities. Kids 6 to 12 years old can choose their own adventure, while babies and 3- to 5-year-olds enjoy specially designed spaces for each age group

will come to life following a major makeover. The award-winning program for younger guests and their families introduces an open, imaginative layout with whimsical and immersive activities. Kids 6 to 12 years old can choose their own adventure, while babies and 3- to 5-year-olds enjoy specially designed spaces for each age group An exclusive teens hangout will sport a whole new look and features, including the latest in movies, gaming and music, and the addition of a private outdoor deck

During its time in the Eastern Mediterranean, Explorer will be joined by the reimagined Allure of the Seas, the iconic Oasis Class ship cruising the Western Mediterranean from Barcelona. Summer 2020 marks Royal Caribbean's boldest season in Europe yet, with two amplified ships among the lineup sailing to bucket-list destinations filled with culture, history and adventure.

As Explorer rounds out its Europe season, the newly amplified ship will set course for the Caribbean. Guests can choose from 5- and 9-night Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailings, roundtrip from Miami, including visits to Royal Caribbean's new private island destination – Perfect Day at CocoCay. For more information on Explorer's Eastern Mediterranean and Caribbean itineraries, visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com.

Explorer of the Seas is the fourth ship in the Voyager Class to be transformed as part of the cruise line's Royal Amplified fleet modernization effort. An investment of more than $1 billion, across 10 ships in four years, the program touches every facet of the guest experience and introduces a wide range of thrilling adventures spanning one-of-a-kind attractions and experiential dining and nightlife.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Related Links

http://www.royalcaribbean.com

