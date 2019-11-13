New Aetna Medicare programs help combat social isolation, improve health outcomes

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical research shows that loneliness and social isolation are associated with negative health behaviors and a wide range of illnesses. In fact, the health impact of loneliness has been equated to smoking 15 cigarettes a day (Holt-Lunstad 2010). Loneliness and isolation are prevalent. A 2019 University of Michigan study found that 34 percent of Americans aged 50 to 80 feel they lack companionship, while 27 percent feel isolated (University of Michigan 2019).

To address this issue, Aetna, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), has developed a Social Isolation Index to estimate each member's risk of social isolation. The Index, which is based on claims data and multi-dimensional information on social determinants of health, will help to identify high-risk Medicare beneficiaries. They will get proactive outreach from specially-trained consultants within our Resources For Living® program.

"Social connection is a critical determinant of health for most people, but particularly for the Medicare population," said Dr. Robert Mirsky, chief medical officer for Aetna Medicare. "We want our Medicare beneficiaries to be able to care for themselves or have reliable support, to be safe in their homes and communities and to lead fulfilling lives. Helping our Medicare beneficiaries in this manner not only improves their quality of life, it can also delay the development and progression of chronic conditions."

The Resources For Living program, which is available to all Aetna Medicare Advantage members and their caregivers, helps address loneliness and other social needs by connecting members with important community resources. Program consultants work directly with members to understand their needs and identify local resources, such as clubs, support groups, home visitor programs, transportation, caregiver support, and many other resources. The program serves as an early point of intervention for the many non-medical issues that impact members' health.

Resources For Living tailors its support to meet each member's needs. For example, Medicare members who are fully independent might be connected with local volunteer opportunities or senior travel groups. Members who require more support might get referrals for grocery and meal delivery services, transportation options and home modification assistance. And members who are more dependent on everyday care might receive information on home health care and nursing home options.

The Social Isolation Index and Resources For Living outreach program are components of Aetna's overall Medicare social connectedness strategy, which is a population health approach to improving the holistic well-being of Aetna's members. Members identified for outreach by Resources For Living specifically fall in a rising risk category, meaning that the emphasis is on promoting wellness and practicing preventive health care. The social connectedness strategy encompasses several other programs, both new and existing, to improve health through human connections.

Encouraging human connections to improve health

While digital solutions may help to facilitate better health, personal connections are critical for consumers ages 65 and older, the Path to Better Health Study reveals.

According to the CVS Health study, 24 percent have no friends or family nearby to support them and 27 percent don't know where to go to meet new people.

In 2020, Aetna will offer a new companionship benefit in partnership with Papa to lessen social isolation and provide needed assistance to seniors in select plans in Florida. Papa employs local college students who visit with older adults to help with errands or household chores, as well as provide technology lessons. Eligible members may schedule up to 10 hours per month.

"Adults with two of more chronic conditions and physical limitations are more likely to feel socially isolated than those who do not have these issues," Mirsky said. "We feel as though developing programs to address this issue can elevate the quality of life for our Medicare beneficiaries and better support their unique needs."

Aetna will also continue to provide SilverSneakers®, a fitness program offering exercise at over 15,000 locations across the country, through most of its Individual Medicare Advantage plans in 2020. Besides traditional gym settings, SilverSneakers also hosts "Beyond the Gym," classes at venues such as community centers, churches, and parks. They also offer online classes. Participation in SilverSneakers has been shown to improve health outcomes by reducing loneliness and isolation by 20 to 25 percent (Brady 2018).

Aetna's efforts to address social isolation and loneliness for Medicare beneficiaries is part of "Destination: Health," a series of CVS Health business programs focused on helping people improve their health outside of a clinical setting.

About the study

The Path to Better Health Study by CVS Health, first released in 2018 and called the Health Ambitions Study, was conducted in April and May 2019 and included two surveys fielded by Market Measurement, a national market research consulting firm. The consumer survey comprised 1,000 participants 18 and older, located throughout the U.S. It also oversampled six metropolitan statistical areas — Atlanta, Austin, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and South Florida, and among two ethnic groups: African Americans and Hispanics. The survey of 400 providers focused on primary care physicians and specialists with at least two years' experience. In 2019, the study was expanded to include nurse practitioners, physician assistants and pharmacists.

