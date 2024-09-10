New Ag Seasonal Platform Manager, H2 Organizer, Launches to Support Farmers and Temporary Farmworkers

H2 Organizer's companion app, MiChamba, will allow for onboarding, documentation storage, payroll, and communication with managers via mobile app

Western Growers, WAFLA, and Scaroni Family of Companies are partner organizations at launch

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology platform H2 Organizer officially launched today with agriculture staffing solution partners throughout the United States. This robust software will revolutionize seasonal worker management creating a seamless experience for employers and H-2 visa workers to save time and maintain compliance.

"MiChamba" is a mobile application that integrates H2 Organizer to better connect H-2 visa farmworkers with their sponsoring employers. MiChamba translates to "my work" and is a common reference to having legal papers for employment in the United States. It is available to workers through their employers with plans to expand availability in the future. H2 Organizer and MiChamba have a multitude of features, including:

Digital onboarding - Simplify onboarding and training of H-2 and domestic workers.

Real-time locator - Track worker locations in real-time to optimize logistics.

Compliance software - Automatically track and alert on compliance issues and dates.

Pay cards - Provide secure, instant access to earnings with digital pay cards.

- HR platform - Centralize all HR processes for H-2 visa workers in one platform.

Progressive discipline - Document issues easily by using the integrated progressive discipline workflow tools.

Messaging - Enable seamless, multilingual communication between employers and workers.

Adhoc paperwork - Manage unexpected and discipline forms with flexible, on-demand templates.

Calendar - Create events for workers, and show expiration dates of documents and deadlines.

"We built H2 Organizer to solve the challenge of having multiple technology platforms to manage an operation. Now growers can use one platform with an array of tools to manage incidents, process payroll and even deliver onboarding training," said Cesar Martinez, Chief Strategy Officer of H2 Organizer. "Farm workers prefer to communicate via mobile phones, so we developed a companion app, MiChamba, to give them a tool to streamline various services, like storing documents and communicating with management all in one spot. There is nothing like this on the market."

Designed by H2 visa experts with decades of experience in the industry, H2 Organizer will provide employers tools to stay in compliance.

"When it comes to being investigated by DOL Wage and Hour, one of the areas where many employers failed was producing credible records to prove their compliance with the program. Adding technology to help H-2A employers stay organized and in compliance is a great tool, especially when designed by a company that has deep roots in the H-2A program and understands its challenges," said Ruben Lugo, former Regional Agricultural Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division.

While some platforms attempt to manage the entire process, H2 Organizer leaves the H-2 petitions and visa filing to trusted organizations, like WAFLA, Western Growers, and Scaroni Family of Companies where skilled professionals can track and navigate visa applications and an ever-changing regulatory environment.

"Turning over your human resource management to AI is not worker-focused, but H2 Organizer is a people-centered solution for our members to streamline onboarding and communication with their employees," said Enrique Gastelum, CEO of WAFLA. "We are proud to deliver innovative solutions to our members that can leverage technology without losing the personal touch of key H-2 service providers and employers. We are excited to offer H2 Organizer."

Partnering organizations WAFLA, Western Growers, and Scaroni Family of Companies serve thousands of members and help place tens of thousands of temporary workers on farms throughout the American West.

"The H2 Organizer is a game-changer for Western Growers members navigating the complex, paper-heavy H-2A program," said Jason Resnick, SVP and General Counsel at Western Growers. "It streamlines everything from managing job orders and petitions to digitizing the entire onboarding process, allowing workers to complete their documentation in their native languages on their mobile devices. By automating compliance workflows and offering features like audit trails and automatic reminders, H2 Organizer helps employers stay organized and audit-ready. It's an efficient, user-friendly solution that eliminates manual data entry and keeps everything in one accessible place."

"We are proud to work with the H2 Organizer team. They have taken a problem solving approach to create a robust solution. Having a comprehensive and transparent tool that can meet the needs of recruiters and employers is really accomplishing something special," said David Scaroni, partner at Scaroni Family of Companies.

For more information on H2 Organizer or to schedule a demo, visit our website at www.h2-organizer.com .

About WAFLA

WAFLA, the Worker and Farmer Labor Association, is a nonprofit membership organization comprising family farms and seasonal employers throughout the United States, predominantly in the Pacific Northwest. We assist our members in finding employees to meet their workforce needs. We are the largest organization of our kind in the country. We lead by treating people with dignity and respect. www.wafla.org

About Western Growers

Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Western Growers' members and their workers provide over half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including half of America's fresh organic produce.

About Scaroni Family of Companies

Scaroni Family of Companies includes Fresh Harvest, a premier labor staffing provider to the agricultural industry in the Western United States. As one of the agricultural pioneers of the imperial valley, with four generations, the legacy spreads over four states and Mexico. It is a representation of innovation, dedication, and resilience and has the passion to innovate to solve the challenges of the agricultural industry.

