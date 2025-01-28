New AI + Human CX Maturity Model Guides Enterprise Strategy for 2025

Glance's AI + Human Maturity Model™ gives CX leaders clarity in balanced CX for 2025 and beyond

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leading provider of Guided Customer Experience (CX) solutions, published its AI + Human Maturity Model™ for Customer Experience , a resource for CX and product leaders seeking to harmonize artificial intelligence and human expertise in their customer engagement strategies.

The AI + Human Maturity Model is designed to help organizations assess their current maturity in balancing AI and human CX strategy and navigate a path forward. In the newly released guide, leaders will access not only the model, but category definitions and examples to help them balance AI-driven innovation with the nuanced understanding only human channels can provide.

The model helps organizations assess their maturity in balancing AI and human CX strategy and navigate a path forward. Post this

"We work with many organizations across varying industries, and have seen the challenges of balancing AI's scalability with the trust and empathy that come from human interaction first-hand," says Tom Martin, CEO of Glance. "This model is the culmination of our insights from subject matter experts and customers at varying levels of AI adoption, helping them advance their CX initiatives in meaningful ways. We want to share what we've learned to help CX leaders strike their balance on the AI-human tightrope, and craft valuable and differentiated customer experiences in 2025 and beyond."

Many organizations have embraced AI strategies but face critical questions about the degree of AI exposure in customer interactions. The maturity model takes a holistic approach, addressing organizational structure, AI competency, and infrastructure, offering a comprehensive framework to evaluate current practices and envision future possibilities.

The AI + Human Maturity Model™ arrives as organizations recalibrate their AI strategies for the new year. For CX leaders, the model provides clarity and direction in navigating a rapidly evolving landscape where both technology and human touch play essential roles in delivering exceptional experiences.

Key highlights of the model include:

Self-assessment tools: Clear definitions and metrics to evaluate organizational maturity.

Clear definitions and metrics to evaluate organizational maturity. Guided pathways: Strategies to align AI and human channels for optimized customer engagement.

Strategies to align AI and human channels for optimized customer engagement. Real-world insights: Best practices derived from real-world applications across industries.

Access the AI + Human Maturity Model™ for Customer Experience here.

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx .

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Glance

[email protected]

SOURCE Glance