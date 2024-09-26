New AI-Driven Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Platform from Zilla Security Solves Legacy Role Challenges and Simplifies Provisioning

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security , the leader in modern identity governance and administration (Modern IGA), today announced the launch of its AI-powered modern IGA platform, which includes Zilla AI Profiles™ and significantly enhanced provisioning capabilities. These innovations tackle the long-standing challenge of managing hundreds of roles or group membership rules to give users job-appropriate access.

Deepak Taneja, CEO & Co-Founder, Zilla Security

The cloud has broken traditional IGA, leading to cumbersome processes and escalating costs. Now, the team that pioneered IGA twenty years ago at Aveksa is revolutionizing the space once again. Zilla's CEO and co-founder, Deepak Taneja, has been defining the identity landscape for more than three decades. Zilla AI Profiles represents Taneja's latest innovation, bringing a modern solution that turns identity governance and administration into identity governance and automation .

Zilla's out of the box AI Profiles, integrations, and process automation, make it easy for organizations to give business users the specific access they need in a fraction of the time, while implementing least privilege security, reducing the manual effort in identity processes by as much as 80%, and improving auditability. Additionally, Zilla's industry-leading ease of integration, with over 1,000 built-in cloud and on-prem integrations and robotic automation for apps without APIs, enables deployments 5X faster than legacy IGA.

Early customer feedback has been enthusiastic. "At first glance of Zilla's new AI Profiles on our data, we knew it would provide immediate value to our identity governance process," said Aaron Morford, Cyber Security Risk Manager in the exchange services industry.

The timing of Zilla's release aligns well with customer requirements. According to Gartner®, "While many organizations have adopted IGA tooling primarily in support of regulatory compliance requirements, an increasing number of client companies are driving IGA adoption and implementation to support security outcomes and business enablement and efficiency outcomes." One of the four most significant drivers as per the Gartner report is "Continued demand for improved speed/ease of integration for target systems including integrating/understanding target system entitlements."1

"Zilla AI Profiles represents a fundamental shift in how organizations can manage identity governance and administration," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "By harnessing the power of AI, we're addressing the age-old challenges of role-based access control (RBAC), making IGA simpler, faster, and more cost-effective"

Zilla AI Profiles: The Evolution Beyond Traditional Roles

Traditional business roles and group membership rules have proven nearly impossible to create and maintain, due to the increasing decentralization of application ownership and administration. Zilla AI Profiles delivers the next generation of RBAC through purpose-built AI that collaborates with the application, data and permission owners who possess the context to make access decisions.

Key Features of Zilla AI Profiles:

Simplified Role Management: Zilla AI Profiles automates manual role definition and maintenance.

Zilla AI Profiles automates manual role definition and maintenance. Reduced Effort with Pre-approvals: Zilla's built-in pre-approval workflows enable a drastic reduction in the number of approval requests directed at application owners and supervisors.

Zilla's built-in pre-approval workflows enable a drastic reduction in the number of approval requests directed at application owners and supervisors. Efficient Access Reviews: Zilla's pre-approvals reduce the time and cost associated with conducting user access reviews by 80%.

Zilla's AI methodology operates entirely within the customer's environment, ensuring that no customer data leaves the environment or is shared externally.

Enhanced Provisioning: Simplify User Lifecycle Management with 60% Fewer Tickets

In conjunction with Zilla AI Profiles, Zilla Security has significantly enhanced its provisioning capabilities to automate and simplify enterprise joiner, mover, and leaver processes. Zilla's enhanced provisioning, powered by Zilla AI Profiles, SCIM support and native integrations with IT Service Management (ITSM) systems like ServiceNow and Jira Service Management, automates permissions changes, without compromising full transparency and auditability.

Experience the Future of Identity Governance

Zilla's innovations are now available and offer a seamless upgrade path for existing customers, as well as a compelling solution for those looking to modernize their IGA strategies. For more information on Zilla AI Profiles, enhanced provisioning, and how Zilla Security can transform your identity governance approach, visit www.zillasecurity.com .

About Zilla Security

Zilla Security is the leading provider of modern identity governance and administration (IGA), providing a SaaS platform that automates the processes of identity compliance, provisioning, and security. Zilla stands out for its speed to value, offering the most complete set of application integrations capabilities for both commonly used and custom applications. Zilla AI Profiles™ eliminates the tedious, nearly impossible process of creating and maintaining rules that define roles or groups. Through its automations, Zilla clients are able to deploy 5X faster, complete access reviews with 80% less effort, and enable faster provisioning with 60% fewer ITSM tickets. Zilla provides breakthrough IGA to over 100 customers. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration, Nathan Harris, Rebecca Archambault, Brian Guthrie, Paul Mezzera, 26 August 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

