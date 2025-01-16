Zilla Security's 2025 State of IGA Report Uncovers Widespread Challenges in Identity Governance

84% of organizations rely on manual IGA processes, rendering them vulnerable, inefficient, and struggling to keep pace with growing compliance requirements

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security , the leader in modern identity governance and administration (Modern IGA), has released its 2025 State of IGA Report, highlighting critical gaps and opportunities in identity governance across industries. Based on insights from 300 identity management leaders, the report reveals the extent to which organizations continue to struggle with manual processes, integration challenges, and compliance pressures—despite the long-standing availability of IGA solutions.

Key findings include:

Manual efforts persist : 84% of organizations rely primarily on manual processes for user access reviews and provisioning, with fewer than 6% achieving full automation.





"Identity governance is no longer just an operational necessity—it's a strategic imperative," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "These research findings highlight the urgent need for organizations to adopt modern, automated solutions to stay ahead of security risks and compliance demands while improving operational efficiency."

Regional and industry insights

The report reveals regional differences in automation adoption: 32% of UK organizations report mostly or fully automated IGA processes, compared to just 13% in the US. Highly regulated industries, such as healthcare and financial services, face disproportionate challenges, with healthcare organizations 56% more likely to struggle with access reviews due to reliance on manual processes.

Modern IGA: the path forward

The report underscores the inefficiency of legacy IGA systems in addressing modern day requirements. With 90% of organizations unable to accurately define and maintain roles for effective access provisioning, many remain stuck in a cycle of high effort and low return.

Read the complete 2025 State of IGA Report , including actionable insights and recommendations.

About Zilla Security

Zilla Security is the leading provider of modern identity governance and administration (IGA), offering a comprehensive SaaS platform that automates identity compliance, provisioning, and security processes. With the industry's most complete set of integration capabilities for both common and custom applications, Zilla delivers unmatched speed to value. Through its solutions like Zilla AI Profiles™, clients achieve 5X faster deployment, complete access reviews with 80% less effort, and enable faster provisioning with 60% fewer ITSM tickets. Zilla provides breakthrough IGA solutions to over 100 customers.

