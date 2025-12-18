New AI guidance from Accounting Seed: The most important steps companies overlook

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While AI dominates C-suite discussions, many companies are seeing little to no return on their AI investments in finance. According to new guidance from Accounting Seed, the problem often isn't the technology but instead it's what comes before it.

"AI can't fix bad data. And it can't work properly when data is living in a variety of systems," said Ryan Sieve, CTO of Accounting Seed. "We see AI succeed when teams fix their financial data and it's structure before implementing any AI solution."

In a new set of resources, the Salesforce-native accounting platform outlines how AI is driving real results in accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP), two areas where finance teams still spend too much time on manual work.

Where AI works today and why

In AR, AI can predict late payments, prioritize follow-ups, and give real-time insight into overdue accounts—helping teams improve cash flow and reduce DSO.

In AP, AI flags duplicate invoices, recommends payment timing, and reduces errors that lead to overpayments or missed early-pay discounts.

But too often, AI fails in finance because of:

Messy or siloed accounting data

Lack of alignment between finance and IT teams

Focus on using the latest tools instead of solving a clear business problem

Free resources for finance leaders

To help businesses navigate these challenges and become AI-ready, Accounting Seed published a series of short guides:

"Being AI-ready means your data becomes the infrastructure AI relies on," said Sieve. "Your terminology and integrations become the standard. Your data structures describe how work gets done. Tangible results from AI can be elusive, but companies that build this foundation first see real results."

