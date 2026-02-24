NEW AI SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING VENTURE TRANSFORMS SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND CREATORS

OnVibe Helps Small Businesses and Creators Develop Content Strategy with Intelligent, Personalized Social Media Insights, Powered by AI

News Summary:

Just-launched OnVibe, a new AI-powered venture backed by LG NOVA, aims to provide small businesses and content creators with personalized, actionable social media strategies.

The platform is built for the expanding global small-business and creator economy, where rising content saturation, platform complexity and creative fatigue are reshaping how brands compete for attention, enabling users to create higher-quality, engaging content that drives business growth.

OnVibe's key features include "Daily Drop," delivering intelligence-driven content recommendations shaped by a brand's niche, voice and emerging category trends; "Idea Stash," a centralized library for saving and organizing insight-backed ideas; and "Idea Studio," designed for collaborative content development.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnVibe , an intelligent creative ally, officially launched today to revolutionize social media marketing for small businesses and content creators. Backed by LG NOVA , LG Electronics' North American Innovation Center, the platform learns from a brand's content and market trends to deliver personalized, actionable social media strategies. Unlike generic AI tools that wait for prompts, OnVibe proactively evaluates a brand, understands its goals, and suggests what to post, when and why, helping businesses create engaging content that drives meaningful results.

OnVibe LG NOVA On Point. On Brand.

Addressing Critical Market Needs

For businesses seeking to maintain an active social media presence to drive awareness and sales, OnVibe unlocks the ability to generate insights that are both relevant and engaging for their audience, without requiring the business owners and content creators to hire a dedicated team.

In an era of unprecedented content saturation and platform complexity, small businesses face mounting challenges in standing out on social media. According to SocialRails, video uploads are growing 20-30% year over year across most platforms, with short-form video growing fastest at 140% annually . With 33 million small businesses in the United States and more than 70% of businesses surveyed relying on social media for customer engagement, the need for strategic, high-quality content has never been greater.

OnVibe fills this gap by delivering smart, tailored insights and cross-platform guidance to help businesses create, optimize and distribute content that strengthens their brand and ability to engage with customers via social media, according to OnVibe CEO Sahar Arshad.

"Creative burnout is a growing reality for small businesses and creators who are expected to produce constantly without the resources of larger teams," said Arshad. "We built OnVibe with a deep understanding of that pressure. Our goal is to introduce clarity, structure and confidence into the creative workflow, allowing users to transform content into a deliberate driver of business outcomes."

How OnVibe Works

OnVibe is designed to help small businesses and creators move from content overwhelm to structured, insight-driven execution. The platform proactively delivers personalized creative direction based on a user's brand, audience, niche and content patterns. By continuously generating tailored recommendations, OnVibe acts as an intelligent creative strategist, helping users navigate what to create, why it matters and how to execute effectively. OnVibe bridges the gap between insight and execution, enabling users to move from ideas to impactful content with greater clarity and confidence. Its core features include:

Daily Drop: A curated stream of intelligence-driven content recommendations shaped by your brand's niche, voice and emerging category trends and past performance data. Each recommendation includes strategic context and ready-to-use creative assets, including captions, scripts, hashtags, and visuals.

A curated stream of intelligence-driven content recommendations shaped by your brand's niche, voice and emerging category trends and past performance data. Each recommendation includes strategic context and ready-to-use creative assets, including captions, scripts, hashtags, and visuals. Idea Stash: A centralized library where users can save, organize and revisit insight-backed ideas, creating a persistent source of creative direction and continuity.

A centralized library where users can save, organize and revisit insight-backed ideas, creating a persistent source of creative direction and continuity. Idea Studio: An intuitive and collaborative workspace designed to help users start, refine, develop and produce on-brand content through guided, AI-assisted creation.

"As part of LG's broader AI strategy, LG NOVA is committed to developing AI-powered solutions that create meaningful impact and drive positive change through innovation," said Sokwoo Rhee, executive vice president of innovation at LG Electronics and head of LG NOVA. "OnVibe embodies our mission perfectly, using AI not just to automate, but to empower creativity and help small businesses compete at scale. We're excited to support OnVibe as they bring world-class marketing capabilities within reach of every creator and small business."

For more information about OnVibe, visit www.onvibe.co .

About OnVibe

OnVibe is an AI-powered creative ally and the go-to platform for creating relevant, engaging content for small businesses and content creators. The platform proactively evaluates brands and their markets to surface personalized insights and strategic idea starters, driving more timely and purposeful content that helps businesses achieve meaningful results. The company is part of LG NOVA's portfolio of business ventures. Learn more at www.onvibe.co .

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on delivering new experiences powered by AI, built from collaborations with innovators across the ecosystem. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by creating and launching new AI-first ventures to become the next growth engine for LG. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Linda Quach

+1 408 903 3045

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA