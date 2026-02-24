New Air Cradle for Quick and Efficient Air Gun Storage

CINCINNATI , Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXAIR now offers the new Air Cradle Safety Air Gun Mount, a simple but innovative accessory designed to keep safety air guns and similarly sized tools within easy reach at workstations and machine centers. With its strong magnetic loop design, the Air Cradle provides a convenient, highly accessible hang point for safety air guns, helping improve workflow, minimize tool misplacement, and promote a more organized, efficient work environment across manufacturing, assembly, shipping, and other general shop applications.

New Air Cradle Safety Air Gun Mount

The Air Cradle is a magnetic loop that securely holds a safety air gun or other often-used tools in place on any available magnetic surface, ensuring the tool remains at arm's reach when needed most. Its versatile design allows operators to mount the cradle on equipment such as mills, lathes, cutoff saws, or any metal surface in a busy shop floor. The simplicity and effectiveness of the design mean that workers can instantly return tools to a designated location, reducing time spent searching for misplaced air guns and enhancing overall productivity. Capable of holding up to 10lbs, it's a handy addition to any workstation.

Part of EXAIR's extensive portfolio of useful accessories, the Air Cradle complements the company's lineup of safety air guns and nozzles by offering a practical storage solution that reinforces proper tool handling and shop organization. Easy to install and use, the Air Cradle reflects EXAIR's commitment to delivering reliable, quality-engineered solutions that help industrial teams work more safely and efficiently. Air Cradle prices start at $30.

