NEW PRODUCT: New Chip Vac Filter Bag Offers Enhanced Filtration and Improved Durability

EXAIR

Jan 29, 2026, 16:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXAIR's Chip Vac, a powerful pneumatic vacuum designed to clean up debris such as metal, wood, or plastic chips, now features an upgraded filter bag that better withstands the rigors of an industrial facility and prevents dirt and debris from reentering your workspace. Made from a new, singed polyester fabric, the filter bag not only has a refined look and feel but also offers enhanced performance, ideal for processes using CNCs, mills, lathes, routers and more.

EXAIR's hip Trapper Rebuild Kit
EXAIR's hip Trapper Rebuild Kit

The new and improved filter bag was engineered for enhanced filtration, reduced dust release, and greater durability. The new material has a 50-70 CFM permeability, allowing for higher breathability while still retaining and capturing dust with less clogging or buildup. The latest build also features a lightweight, soft-to-the-touch material that provides a sturdier build and is less prone to tearing. This purpose-built filter material was specifically engineered for filtration applications and rated to filter particles as small as 30 microns.

The upgraded filter bag material improves performance in your industrial vacuum applications and has also been applied to other EXAIR products, including our Vac-u-Gun Filter Bag and Drum Covers. Shop our Chip Vacs as well as the rest of our extensive line of pneumatic industrial housekeeping products on exair.com. Prices start at $80. https://exair.co/vbag

