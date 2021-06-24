New Airport Shuttle Service for Kauai's Visitors

LIHUE, Hawaii, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polynesian Adventure announced a new round-trip airport fixed route shuttle service between Lihue Airport and major hotels and resorts in the Poipu, Kapa'a and Princeville areas. The rental car crisis in the Hawaiian Islands continues and Polynesian Adventure has invested in this innovative solution, offering sustainable and efficient transportation for Kauai's burgeoning visitor arrivals.

Polynesian Adventure Motorcoach

Operating on fully sanitized, luxury motorcoaches, the service departs from baggage claim areas and drops off at selected hotels and resorts in key areas that have convenient access to other properties.

"We are pleased to be able to provide this reliable and affordable service to Kauai's visitors which supports responsible tourism as it reduces the number of vehicles on the road" states Polynesian Adventure's Sales and Marketing Vice President Kelly Camps.

The Poipu South (Zone 1) and Kapa'a North (Zone 2) Princeville (Zone 3) are available to book. Both South and North routes are $35 one way for adults and $20 for children 3 years and over. The Princeville route will be $55 and $35. Kama'aina enjoy 20% off all routes.

Reservations are required prior to boarding on Polynesian Adventure's website although last minute bookings are welcome. QR codes available at the Lihue Airport and at hotels and resorts on the servicing routes allow the public to scan, pay, and ride.

To book an airport transfer and for more details including the complete list of hotels and resorts visit polyad.com/tour-destination/airport-shuttle.

Earlier this month, Polynesian Adventure announced a separate "Hop On Hop Off" Kauai Aloha Shuttle service in Poipu, Kapa'a and soon Princeville, stopping at resorts and attractions with nearby shopping, and dining options. For more information and to book, visit polyad.com/tour-destination/aloha-shuttle.

Polynesian Adventure is Hawaii's ground transportation and tour leader on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island for over four decades. It operates charters, cruise line shore excursions, and sightseeing tours on each of the main islands and is committed to offering responsible and sustainable services.

